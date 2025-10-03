'Tis The Season': Jack Osbourne shares farm's pumpkin patch tribute to dad Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne shares pupkin mural tribute for dad Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Instagram/Sunnyfields Farm, Getty

The pumpkin-based mural was created by staff at on Sunnyfields Farm in the New Forest, just in time for spooky season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Osbourne has shared a time-lapse video of a very autumnal tribute to his father Ozzy Osbourne.

The Black Sabbath legend sadly passed away on Tuesday 22nd July, aged 76, just weeks after the played his farewell show at Birmingham's Villa Park.

The producer, showmaker and podcaster took to his Instagram this week to mark the changing of the seasons with a mural made out of pumpkins, with the caption: "‘Tis The Season"

The creation was the brainchild of Sunnyfield's Farm, which is based in the New Forest in Southampton.

They shared the work that went into the making of the creation - which is made up of several coloured pumpkins on their own Instagram, featuring Ozzy's famous quote: “I can’t do anything in moderation” and neither can we 🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡".

Jack previously opened up about the moment he found out his father Ozzy Osbourne died.

After taking time away from his YouTube channel, he shared a heartfelt post on 3rd September and recalled where he was when he found out the heartbreaking news.

The podcaster, producer and filmmaker first apologised for taking a while to return to the channel, telling fans he was trying to “find a way to digest what’s happened".

“I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45 in the morning," he went on to explain how he was told the sad news.

“Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed.”

Watch his moving video post below:

A personal note before moving forward on the loss of my father | Ozzy Osbourne

Jack - who starred alongside his dad on MTV series Meet The Osbournes from 200 -2005 and worked on him on numerous projects throughout his career also touched upon how Ozzy was not just a father to him, but a friend and "colleague".

“He wasn’t just a father to me. He was my colleague. We worked together in so many capacities.

“I had recently moved, there was a period where I was between houses and I moved back in with him.

“So, he was my housemate in my late 30s and it was awesome.

“Me and the kids were living here. Just a friend, a text buddy, a joke cracker.”

Jack also talked about Ozzy's farewell homecoming shows and the "perfection" of the icon's exit.

"There is almost a perfection to it," he mused. "He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans. He got to see his friends he hadn't seen in such a long time.

"He got to perform. I mean, he just... There was so much accomplished before the full stop and a lot of that stuff when the time is right, you know... we'll talk about."

Jack went on to talk about the "overwhelming" response from the public, adding: "I was shocked by the outpouring of love. Shocked. And I think it's been really beautiful."

Read more:

Meanwhile Ozzy Osbourne is the subject of two new documentaries.

The first - a BBC documentary dubbed Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne Coming Home - was initially due to be streamed earlier this year, but the family asked for it to be postponed shortly after his passing.

The film, which is available to watch now, follows Ozzy and Sharon as they prepare to make the return back to their home in the UK. It also shares the aftermath of Ozzy's farewell show at Villa Park, which sees the family reflect on the moving homecoming concert.

Sadly, the Prince of Darkness died only just over two weeks after the show and the film features scenes from his funeral cortege in his hometown of Birmingham.

Watch the trailer for Coming Home here:

Watch the trailer for Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne - Coming Home

Another film entitled Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, is set for Paramount+ later this year.

The film promises to offer "a deeply personal portrait of the rock legend’s harsh new realities and his battle to take the stage for one final performance."

The Tania Alexander-directed project, which started filming in 2022 during the recording sessions for his thirteenth studio album Patient Number 9, continued filming 'into the summer" as the Prince of Darkness prepared for the all-star event at Aston Villa F.C's Villa Park on 5th July.

The streamer explained in a post on social media: "Paramount+ today announced the production of OZZY OSBOURNE: NO ESCAPE FROM NOW, a new feature-length documentary that peers behind Ozzy’s public persona to reveal the devastating setbacks he has faced since his fateful fall in 2019. Currently in production, the project is slated to premiere on Paramount+ later this year."

The statement continues: "This is Ozzy Osbourne like you’ve never seen before: an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer’s world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time. Addressing his health issues and impact of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, the film showcases the central role music continues to play in Ozzy’s life - also proving his mischievous sense of humor remains resolutely intact despite it all."

Watch the Ozzy - No Escape From Now Trailer

Read more: