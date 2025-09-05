Jack Osbourne recalls the moment he was told his dad Ozzy had died

Jack Osbourne has shared a video reflecting on the loss of his father. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival, YouTube/JackOsbourne

The producer, podcaster and filmmaker has shared a new video about the loss of his father and the Black Sabbath legend.

Jack Osbourne has opened up about the moment he found out his father Ozzy Osbourne died.

The Black Sabbath legend sadly passed away on Tuesday 22nd July, aged 76, just weeks after the played his farewell show at Birmingham's Villa Park.

His son has since taken to his YouTube channel on Wednesday (3rd September) to honour his father and shared where he was when he heard the heartbreaking news.

The podcaster, producer and filmmaker first apologised for taking a while to return to the channel, telling fans he was trying to “find a way to digest what’s happened".

“I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45 in the morning," he went on to explain how he was told the sad news.

“Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed.”

Watch his moving video post below:

A personal note before moving forward on the loss of my father | Ozzy Osbourne

Jack - who starred alongside his dad on MTV series Meet The Osbournes from 200 -2005 and worked on him on numerous projects throughout his career also touched upon how Ozzy was not just a father to him, but a friend and "colleague".

“He wasn’t just a father to me. He was my colleague. We worked together in so many capacities.

“I had recently moved, there was a period where I was between houses and I moved back in with him.

“So, he was my housemate in my late 30s and it was awesome.

“Me and the kids were living here. Just a friend, a text buddy, a joke cracker.”

Jack also talked about Ozzy's farewell homecoming shows and the "perfection" of the icon's exit.

"There is almost a perfection to it," he mused. "He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans. He got to see his friends he hadn't seen in such a long time.

"He got to perform. I mean, he just... There was so much accomplished before the full stop and a lot of that stuff when the time is right, you know... we'll talk about."

Jack went on to talk about the "overwhelming" response from the public, adding: "I was shocked by the outpouring of love. Shocked. And I think it's been really beautiful."

The video comes after Jack first broke the silence on the death of his father on Instagram.

Sharing a reel, which showed a selection of clips with his dad from throughout the years, he began: "I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him “Dad”. "

The producer and podcaster went on to share a Hunter S. Thompson quote, adding: "My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.

"Hunter S. Thompson once said:



“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty

and well-preserved body...

but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out,

and loudly proclaiming,

‘Wow! What a ride!’”



"That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully.



"I love you dad."

His younger sister, Kelly, also thanked the public for their support in the recent weeks since her father's passing.

A post shared to her Instagram Story read: "I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you."

She added: "The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

Kelly Osbourne shares thanks for love and support following the passing of her father Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Instagram/KellyOsbourne

"Grief is a strange thing,” she continued. “It sneaks up on you in waves. I will not be ok for a while, but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”

“Thank you for being there. I love you all so much, Kelly,”

Osbourne family look at Ozzy tributes in Birmingham as procession passes Black Sabbath Bridge

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death was confirmed (according to the Guardian) as “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)”.

As reported by the Daily Mail, his official death certificate also listed the musician's occupation as: "songwriter, performer and rock legend".

Black Sabbath - Iron Man (live from Back To The Beginning)

