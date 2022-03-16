ITV and STV to stage special Concert For Ukraine

Concert For Ukraine. Picture: Press

The two hour fundraiser will take place later this month and benefit the humanitarian appeal in the country.

A two hour fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine is to be screened by ITV and STV later this month.

Concert for Ukraine will bring together some of the biggest names in music for a unique event that hopes to spread a message of hope and support. The show will also raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are to join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the media & entertainment group Global to stage the two hour fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine on Tuesday 29th March.

A line-up of presenters and artists, to be announced over the coming days, will take part in the live show, which will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. The show is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event - which is expected to raise over £3 million - will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

The broadcast will combine music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

How To Donate

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. Thirteen of the DEC’s 15 members are either responding or planning to respond in Ukraine or in neighbouring countries and will receive funds from this appeal.

Some may work through trusted local partners. They are Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK and World Vision UK.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, says of the event: “It is heart-breaking to see the deepening crisis unfolding in Ukraine as more refugees cross the borders each day with nothing more than what they can carry. The situation for those inside the country is becoming increasingly precarious.

“But there is something we can all do to bring hope. Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead."

"We are grateful to ITV, Livewire Pictures, Global and M&S for their support to this appeal, our special thanks to ITV who have supported DEC with emergency appeals over many decades and just recently for Afghanistan."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said “Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

James Rea, Global’s Director of Broadcasting & Content said: “This important fundraising event will raise vital funds for DEC and Global is proud to be partnering with ITV, Livewire and DEC as we all try and do what we can for the people of Ukraine.”

Guy Freeman, Managing Director of Livewire Pictures, said: “Such is the strength of feeling within our industry from people who just to want to do whatever they can to help, we’ve been overwhelmed by their generosity and that of every company – all donating their time and services to make this event a reality, at very short notice.”