Watch the official trailer for the It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley documentary

The official trailer for the Jeff Buckley documentary has been unveiled. Picture: CREDIT: Merri Cyr./Magnolia Pictures

By Jenny Mensah

A documentary about the late musician is coming to US cinemas next month. Here's what we know so far.

The official trailer for the Jeff Buckley documentary has been revealed.

It's Never Over - named after the lyrics of his track Lover, You Should've Come Over - will tell the story of the life and the career of the singer-songwriter, who tragically died in 1997 at the age of 30 and just after the release of his debut album Grace.

Take a look at its emotional teaser trailer below:

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley - Official Trailer

The film, which is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg (Deliver Us From Evil, Janis: Little Girl Blue, West Of Memphis), will hit US cinemas on 8th August 2025.

There's no UK date for its release just yet, but there are plans for the documentary to come to streaming service HBO Max in the winter, which means a streaming date for a UK service shouldn't be far behind.

A description of the film explains It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley "covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Grace.

"Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, Jeff’s former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, and luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann, IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY illuminates one of modern music’s most influential and enigmatic figures.

Since Buckley's tragic death from drowning in May 1997, several attempts have been made for him to be immortalised in film.

Now, 28 years on from his death, Berg's documentary sees archive footage of the artist, alongside contributions from his mother Mary Guibert, his partners and bandmates, plus Aimee Mann and Ben Harper, all of whom discuss his talent, personality, and success.

We also get to hear from the man himself, in recordings where he discusses his main influences and addresses his mother.

Jeff Buckley's Grace album was released in 1994 and included the well known tracks Grace, Last Goodbye, Lover, You Should've Come Over and Hallelujah - his iconic Leonard Cohen cover.

The album reached critical and commercial success with many famous fans of the record, including Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Morrissey.

Buckley was also known for his mesmerising performances, which influenced many artists today, including Radiohead's Thom Yorke who credits him with giving him the confidence to sing in falsetto.

Jeff Buckley - Grace (Official Video)

Before his passing, Buckley was working on his sophomore album with the working title My Sweetheart The Drunk with Tom Verlaine on producing duties.

After his tragic death Buckley's demos were released posthumously as Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk in May 1998, spawning the likes of The Sky Is a Landfill, Everybody Here Wants You and Yard of Blonde Girls.

