Iron Maiden unveil new drummer for 2025 dates

Nicko McBrain will be replaced in Iron Maiden by Simon Dawson, picture right performing with British Lion. Picture: Getty Images

Simon Dawson is to replace Nicko McBrain, who has announced his retirement from touring.

Iron Maiden have announced their new touring drummer, who is set to replace Nicko McBrain next year.

Simon Dawson has previously played with Maiden founder Steve Harris's side project British Lion and will replace the veteran drummer for the Run For Your Lives tour in 2025.

McBrain was hospitalised earlier this year after he suffered a stroke that left him paralysed on his right side from his shoulder down, and his final concert with the legendary British group was on Saturday (7th December) in Sao Paulo.

In a statement, Maiden said: “As The Future Past Tour concludes after 81 shows to over 1.4 million fans, from Ljubljana to the Coachella Valley and from Western Australia to Sao Paulo, Iron Maiden are delighted to announce that stepping in behind the kit for 2025 is a name familiar to many of our fans – Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and Steve’s rhythm section partner of the past 12 years with British Lion.

“A native of Suffolk, England, Simon first teamed up with Steve Harris back in 2012. He debuted on three tracks on the first British Lion album and all of the second critically acclaimed The Burning, plus the many subsequent tours in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and, most recently, both Mexico and South America."

Announcing his retirement, McBrain – who joined Maiden in 1982 - said in a statement: “After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle.

“Today, Saturday 7th December, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward."

McBrain's retirement from touring comes two months after the death of their original lead singer, Paul Di'Anno, who passed away in October at the age of 66, after years of battling severe health issues.

