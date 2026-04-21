Iron Maiden to skip Rock & Roll Hall of fame induction

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson at Rocklahoma 2025. Picture: Gary Miller/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, Bruce Dickinson and co will not attend the star-studded induction ceremony, which takes place in November.

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Iron Maiden will not attend the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame ceremony induction in 2026.

The Run to the Hills rockers have been confirmed as one of the record-breaking six British bands to receive the honour, joining Oasis, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, New Order/Joy Division and Sade among those in the Performer category this year.

However, the band will not be attending the star-studded induction ceremony - which is set to be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday 14th November - as they'll be on the Australian and New Zealand leg of their ongoing Run For Your Lives Tour.

In a statement to Billboard, the band's manager Ron Smallwood said: “As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the Induction ceremony for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles.

”He added: “In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on…”

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Back in 2018, Bruce Dickinson didn't have too many positive words to say about the institution, calling the Hall of Fame “an utter and complete load of bollocks”.

He added during the fan Q&A: "It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock and roll if it hit them in the face,” adding: “They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking f***ing beer."

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday 14th November and will subsequently air the same month on ABC and Disney+.

See the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

One huge event the band definitely won't want to miss out on is their hotly anticipated EDDFEST 2026, which will see them play Knebworth Park on 11th July 2026.

The fan-led experience, which celebrates Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary, will take place across 10th and 11th July 2026, kicking off from 2pm on Friday will culminate with a headline show from Iron Maiden on the Saturday night.

Tickets are available via ironmaiden.knebworth.com, myticket.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk and ironmaiden.com.

£1 from every ticket sold on the tour will be donated to the newly launched LIVE Trust, a new funding initiative from LIVE that will offer much needed financial support to those working across live music. The Live Trust will initially support the grassroots music sector that is such a vital part of the music ecosystem – from venues and artists to festivals and promoters.

Iron Maiden EDDFEST 2026 final poster. Picture: Press

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in December at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday 14th November and will subsequently air the same month on ABC and Disney+.

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