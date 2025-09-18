Iron Maiden announce 2026 Run For Your Life tour dates, including UK show with details to be confirmed

Iron Maiden will set out on more tour dates next year. Picture: John McMurtrie

By Jenny Mensah

The Run To The Hills rockers will set out on yet more dates in 2026, with dates in Europe and beyond and a UK date still to come.

Iron Maiden have announced the first dates of their 2026 world tour.

The heavy metal legends will continue their Run For Your Lives tour into next year, returning to mainland Europe in the summer to play festivals and stadiums in countries and regions they didn't visit in 2025.

The Run To The Hills rockers will then head out to the wider world, with dates still to be announced - as well as a UK show, which they've teased will take place on 11th July 2026 with the "details of to be revealed".

The band have added that 2026 will be a "busy year" so no live dates will follow in 2027.

Iron Maiden Run For Your Lives World Tour 2026 announcement poster. Picture: Press

Co-founder, bassist, keyboardist and primary songwriter, Steve Harris said of the news: “We are all loving this RUN FOR YOUR LIVES TOUR. The fans have been amazing, the set list is perfect for the 50th Anniversary, the show is arguably our best ever and ticket demand was incredible with pretty much everywhere sold out and over a million fans attending. So we all thought we should play some more shows in Europe before heading out to other parts of the world later in the year.

"Of course Simon Dawson will be joining us once again on the drummer’s stool, and both he and the whole band would like to thank our fans for the terrific reception you have given him on the first leg.

"We’ve always enjoyed playing festivals, especially as we get to play to people who aren’t just there for us, and we love that challenge! So we decided to revisit as many great Metal festivals as we could get to in this period. Plus we will also get to play stadiums in Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria where we didn’t get to this year and have always loved playing to the passionate fans out there."

Iron Maiden's UK and Ireland tour dates 2026

23rd May: Athens, GREECE - OAKA

26th May: Sofia, BULGARIA - Vasil Levski Stadium

28nd May: Bucharest, ROMANIA - Arena Națională

30th May: Bratislava, SLOVAKIA - Národný Futbalový Štadión

2nd June: Hannover, GERMANY - Heinz von Heiden Arena

10th June: Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS - Ziggo Dome

17th June: Milan, ITALY - San Siro Stadium

22nd June: Paris, FRANCE - Paris La Défense Arena

28th June: Lyon - Décines, FRANCE - Groupama Stadium

7th July: Lisbon, PORTUGAL - Estádio da Luz

11th July: UK Headline Show - Details to be revealed

See Iron Maiden's full tour dates so far and buy tickets here.

Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)

Last year saw the band request that fans put away their phones to fully enjoy the experience and next year will see them put this into practice once more with their indoor Paris date, which they have announced will be "filmed for posterity".

Because of this the band have revealed of their show at Paris La Défense Arena will make general admission standing tickets "entirely phone-free with Yondr’s secure pouch system, guaranteeing the best possible environment for both fans and filming. More information on this can be found on ironmaiden.com.

The rockers explained: "The band will also to return to Paris so that our Run For Your Lives show can be filmed for our fans and for posterity! We chose an indoor stadium to see the best of the production and also a great audience which we know Paris is and always has been for us. It was great to see fans embrace the request to limit phone use on the recent tour, creating a powerful atmosphere that elevated every show. For 2026, the band asks audiences to continue this approach, ensuring concerts are experienced fully in the moment."

Tickets for the band's confirmed dates and venues so far will go on sale at various dates and times. Visit ironmaiden.com for more details.

