Iron Maiden's 2026 Knebworth show: Everything you need to know

Iron Maiden 2026 lineup. Picture: John McMurtrie

The heavy metal titans have announced an epic show at the Hertfordshire estate next year. Find out who’s joining them as support acts, how to get there and if you can still buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last month saw Iron Maiden announce an unmissable show at Knebworth Park for 2026.

The veteran heavy metal rockers will bring their Run For Your Life tour to the Hertfordshire estate on 11th July 2026, with a line-up of special guests already confirmed for the bill.

Find out everything you need to know about the shows, including when they play, who’s on the line-up, how to get there and how to buy tickets.

Iron Maiden's 2026 Knebworth poster. Picture: Press

When do Iron Maiden play Knebworth?

Iron Maiden will play a headline show at Knebworth Park on 11th July 2026.

Where and what is Knebworth?

Knebworth is located in Hertfordshire just outside the town of Stevenage around 25 miles from London. It's best known for its historic stately home, Knebworth House and its surrounding estate, which includes Knebworth Park, where iconic concerts have been held by the likes of Queen, Led Zeppelin, Oasis, Robbie Williams, Pink Floyd and Van Morrison. The SatNav postcode for Knebworth Park is SG1 2AX

Find out more about directions to Knebworth here.

Who’s supporting Iron Maiden at Knebworth?

Iron Maiden will be joined at Knebworth by special guests The Darkness, The Hu, Airborne and The Almighty.

The Darkness are among the acts supporting Iron Maiden at Knebworth. Picture: Simon Emmett

How much do tickets cost for Iron Maiden at Knebworth?

General Admission tickets for Iron Maiden at Knebworth start at £127.50 face value and £145.08 including fees.

There are also train and shuttle bus packages, camping packages and parking add ons here.

£1 from every ticket sold on the tour will be donated to the newly launched LIVE Trust, a new funding initiative from LIVE that will offer much needed financial support to those working across live music. The Live Trust will initially support the grassroots music sector that is such a vital part of the music ecosystem – from venues and artists to festivals and promoters.

What are the stage times for Iron Maiden at Knebworth?

The full stage times for Iron Maiden at Knebworth will be confirmed at a later date, but here's what we know so far:

Gates: 1:00pm

Show starts: 3:00pm

Show ends: 10:30pm

Are there buses to Iron Maiden at Knebworth?

Yes, fans are able to book a one way shuttle bus from Stevenage station to the site from midday for £5.65 including fees. Find out more here.

Can you camp at Knebworth?

Yes. There are camping packages for Iron Maiden at Knebworth. Fans can also purchase Campervan and Caravan tickets and there are even glamping options for the gig. Fans must have a general admission ticket to the show as well as camping passes.

See the full camping packages for Iron Maiden at Knebworth here.

Are there hotel packages for Iron Maiden at Knebworth?

Yes, there are ticket and hotel packages available for Iron Maiden's Knebworth show, which start from £290. These special packages include:

General Entry (GA) Standing Ticket

(Single rooms available and Extra Nights as required)Overnight Hotel Accommodation inc Buffet Breakfast (based on 2 persons sharing Twin or Double Room)

Welcome Drink from Hotel Bar (Wine/Beer/Non-Alcoholic Drink)

Coach Transfer to Knebworth Park and Return after Concert (Depart Hotel 1-2PM) - (TBC)

Coach Transfer Wristband

Itinerary and Tickets sent in advance

Commemorative Ticket and Information Holder

Dedicated Customer Support (Day of Concert)

Find out more about the ticket and hotel experience for Iron Maiden here.

What to expect from Iron Maiden's Knebworth show?

Manager Rod Smallwood comments in a press release:“We knew that we had to bring the Run For Your Lives show back to the UK again next summer as there was such a phenomenal demand for tickets this year but we wanted to do something a bit different especially as it would be hard to top the show at London Stadium!

"Well, we think that Knebworth is the solution – besides being a legendary venue for historic concerts over the years going right back to Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, the Stones and Queen – it also gives us the outdoor space and control to create something very special for our fans! Of course, we also have history there too with our headline appearances at Sonisphere some years ago, who could forget that World War I Centenary dog fight over the park’s tree line with Bruce full guns blazing in his own Fokker triplane?

"However, this time we will be taking over the whole of the grounds ourselves and turning it into as much of a ‘Maiden World’ as we can for all our fans to enjoy!

"Our Eddie’s Dive Bars have proved immensely popular on this current tour so our intention is to create our biggest one yet which will also be open on the Friday for the campers from the separate communal camping & glamping areas. For those lucky Friday night campers there will be a full programme of Maiden-themed entertainment there that night, which we expect to include some live music, DJs, the aforementioned dive bar, along with other attractions and entertainment we are currently working on to make it the best warm up for the big day!

"So we hope you will join us next year as we continue to celebrate five decades of Iron Maiden. It’s going to be one for the history books…in a really historic venue!”

Visit ironmaiden.knebworth.com/faqs to read the band's full FAQs for the concert.

Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)

Read more: