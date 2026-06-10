Interpol detail new album This Mirror Weighs a Ton and share two of its opening tracks

10 June 2026, 15:21 | Updated: 10 June 2026, 15:34

Interpol 2026 press image
Interpol have announced their eighth studio album. Picture: Eliot Lee Hazel

By Jenny Mensah

The NYC indie icons have announced their first studio album in four years, shared the first cuts to be taken from the record and confirmed UK & EU arena dates for 2026.

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Interpol have announced their new album This Mirror Weighs A Ton.

The record - which marks the band's first studio effort in four years and is their debut release on Partisan Records - is set to arrive on 28th August 2026.

So far the band have previewed two songs from the record, its title track and album opener as well as its Interpol-esque follow-up See It Out Loud.

Watch the official lyric video for See Out Loud below:

Interpol - See Out Loud (Official Lyric Video)

Listen to the album's title track below:

Interpol - This Mirror Weighs a Ton (Official Visualizer)

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Produced by Andrew Wyatt and mixed by David Fridmann, This Mirror Weighs a Ton sees the band expand their sonic palette with strings, woodwinds, layered vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar and experimental sound design.

Created in Wyatt's studio on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, it also marks the band's first time making an album in their home base of New York in over a decade.

According to a press release, the album's title came from frontman Paul Banks' "improvisational vocal process, where melodies and phrases develop simultaneously".

The record itself sees themes of reflection, perception and emotional tension come up throughout and its artwork features a work by Addie Wagenknecht currently held in the Whitney Museum of American Art’s permanent collection.

See the artwork and tracklisting for This Mirror Weighs a Ton below:

The album artwork for Interpol 's This Mirror Weighs a Ton
The album artwork for Interpol 's This Mirror Weighs a Ton. Picture: Press

This Mirror Weighs a Ton Tracklist:

  1. This Mirror Weighs a Ton
  2. See Out Loud
  3. Iron City
  4. Wounded Soldier
  5. Wings On Fire
  6. Ever The Actor
  7. So Rides The Reindeer
  8. Darling Thoughts
  9. Wake Up
  10. Enemy
  11. Bird and The Serpent
  12. Sudden

Interpol will play the Outbreak Fest at All Points East on 23rd August alongside Deftones, Idles and Amyl & The Sniffers and will return to the UK & EU later in the year for a run of 18 co-headline dates with Bloc Party.

The tour begins in Copenhagen on 10th November at the Royal Arena, before heading through Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam, and reaching the UK on 20th November for a first show at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

Their run run continues with dates in Cardiff, Sheffield, Dublin and Glasgow, alongside two nights in Manchester and Brighton, before culminating with two huge closing shows at London’s Olympia on 4th and 5th December.

See the full details below.

See Interpol's live dates for 2026:

  • 23rd August: Outbreak Festival

Interpol's UK & EU 2026 co-headline tour with Bloc Party:

  • 10th November -Copenhagen, Royal Arena
  • 11th November - Berlin, Uber Arena
  • 12th November - Hamburg, Barclays Arena
  • 14th November - Dusseldorf, PSD Bank Dome
  • 16th November - Paris, Le Zenith
  • 17th November - Amsterdam, AFAS Live
  • 18th November - Brussels, Forest National
  • 20th November - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 21st November - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • 23rd November- Manchester, Aviva Studios
  • 24th November - Manchester, Aviva Studios
  • 27th November - Brighton, Brighton Centre
  • 28th November- Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • 30th November - Dublin, 3Arena
  • 2nd December - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 4th December - London, Olympia
  • 5th December - London, Olympia

Visit interpolnyc.com for the band's full tour dates and to buy tickets.

Interpol - Slow Hands at BST Hyde Park

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