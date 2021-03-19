Inhaler plan new tour dates for 2021
19 March 2021, 12:14 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 12:44
The Irish band, led by Elijah Hewson, will launch their debut album with a string of shows this year
Dublin quartet Inhaler have announced details of a full tour of the UK later in 2021, to launch their forthcoming debut album.
The band - fronted by Elijah Hewson, son of U2's Bono - are set to released their first album on 16 July. Titled It Won't Always Be Like This, the record will also include the new single Cheer Up Baby.
Inhaler will follow this up with a full set of UK tour dates, including shows in London, Liverpool and Manchester.
Inhaler UK tour dates 2021
- 28 September Octagon, Sheffield
- 29 September Leeds, 02 Academy
- 1 October Newcastle University
- 2 October 02 Institute 1, Birmingham
- 3 October 02 Academy 1, Bristol
- 5 October Nottingham Rock City
- 6 October 02 Forum Kentish Town, London
- 7 October Norwich Waterfront
- 9 October Liverpool Uni, Mountford Hall
- 10 October Glasgow, Barrowland
- 12 October 02 Ritz, Manchester
Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 26 March from gigsandtours.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.ie
The band have also rescheduled their Ireland tour dates and added a couple more shows:
Inhaler Ireland tour dates 2021
- 14 December - Belfast, Limelight
- 15 December - Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick
- 16 December - Cyprus Avenue, Cork
- 17 December - INEC Acoustic Club, Killarney (new show)
- 19 December - The Academy, Dublin (new show)
- 20 December - The Academy, Dublin
- 21 December - The Academy, Dublin