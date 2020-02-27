Inhaler's 2020 UK & Irish gigs: dates, support & how to buy tickets

27 February 2020, 15:41

The Dublin band, fronted by Bono's son Elijah Hewson, are tipped for big things this year. Find out where they're headed in the UK and their native Ireland.

Inhaler are a band on everyone's lips and the moment, and with good reason.

The Dublin rockers - who are fronted by Bono's son Elijah Hewson and include Josh Jenkinson (guitar), Robert Keating (bass) and Ryan McMahon (drums) - have amassed a loyal following over a short space of time, after supporting the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds last year.

But the Ice Cream Sundae four-piece are only just getting started - embarking on dates which will see them visit festivals across the UK and support one of the biggest bands in the world.

Find out where Inhaler are headed and if you can buy tickets.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Inhaler, featuring Bono’s son Elijah Hewson

Inhaler
Inhaler. Picture: Press/Lewis Evans

READ MORE: Inhaler's Elijah Hewson says dad Bono wasn't supportive of band at first

What are Inhaler's 2020 live UK dates?

7 March Lexington, London - BUY TICKETS
16 May - Limelight, Belfast - BUY TICKETS
22 May - This Is Tomorrow Festival, Exhibition Park, Newcastle - BUY TICKETS
24 May Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington - BUY TICKETS
20 June Victoria Park, Leicester (supporting Kasabian) - SOLD OUT
28 June Finsbury Park, London (supporting Kings Of Leon) - SOLD OUT
16-19 July Latitude Festival - BUY TICKETS

Coventry-based 5 piece guitar band FEET are special guests on their headline UK dates.

What are Inhaler's 2020 live Irish dates?

14 May - The Academy Dublin - BUY TICKETS

15 May - The Academy Dublin - BUY TICKETS

18 May - Cyprus Avenue, Cork - BUY TICKETS

19 May Dolan's, Limerick - BUY TICKETS

19 Jun - 21 Jun - Sea Sessions, Bundoran, County Donegal, Ireland - BUY TICKETS

READ MORE: Inhaler's Elijah Hewson doesn't ask dad Bono for music advice

READ MORE: The biggest gigs to look forward to in 2020

Latest Videos

Sam and Matt take on the chicken wings challenge on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Sam and Matt take on the chicken wings challenge

The Chris Moyles Show

Crowd shot with coronavirus images and UK rapper Stormzy inset

Coronavirus: How the disease could affect events, gigs and festivals
Chris Moyles bets Sam can't eat a chocolate cake in 6 minutes

WATCH: Chris Moyles challenges Sam to eat a WHOLE chocolate cake in 6 minutes

The Chris Moyles Show

Eminem at the Oscars

VIDEO: What is Eminem's Godzilla challenge? US rapper dares fans to rap as fast as him

Latest On Radio X

Eminem and Elton John

How are Eminem and Elton John friends? The story of the rapper's almost 20 year friendship with the British legend

Features

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker: Alex Turner's in another league to me as a songwriter

Arctic Monkeys

Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991)

Are these the worst music movies ever made?

Features

Sice of The Boo Radleys onstage in Kentish Town, 1994

How a classic book gave Boo Radleys their band name

Features

Queen in concert in 1978 at The Forum, Inglewood, California

Which Queen songs did Brian May write?

Queen

Great Music Documentaries

The best ever music documentaries

Features