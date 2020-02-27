Inhaler's 2020 UK & Irish gigs: dates, support & how to buy tickets

The Dublin band, fronted by Bono's son Elijah Hewson, are tipped for big things this year. Find out where they're headed in the UK and their native Ireland.

Inhaler are a band on everyone's lips and the moment, and with good reason.

The Dublin rockers - who are fronted by Bono's son Elijah Hewson and include Josh Jenkinson (guitar), Robert Keating (bass) and Ryan McMahon (drums) - have amassed a loyal following over a short space of time, after supporting the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds last year.

But the Ice Cream Sundae four-piece are only just getting started - embarking on dates which will see them visit festivals across the UK and support one of the biggest bands in the world.

Find out where Inhaler are headed and if you can buy tickets.

Inhaler. Picture: Press/Lewis Evans

What are Inhaler's 2020 live UK dates?

7 March Lexington, London - BUY TICKETS

16 May - Limelight, Belfast - BUY TICKETS

22 May - This Is Tomorrow Festival, Exhibition Park, Newcastle - BUY TICKETS

24 May Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington - BUY TICKETS

20 June Victoria Park, Leicester (supporting Kasabian) - SOLD OUT

28 June Finsbury Park, London (supporting Kings Of Leon) - SOLD OUT

16-19 July Latitude Festival - BUY TICKETS

Coventry-based 5 piece guitar band FEET are special guests on their headline UK dates.

What are Inhaler's 2020 live Irish dates?

14 May - The Academy Dublin - BUY TICKETS

15 May - The Academy Dublin - BUY TICKETS

18 May - Cyprus Avenue, Cork - BUY TICKETS

19 May Dolan's, Limerick - BUY TICKETS

19 Jun - 21 Jun - Sea Sessions, Bundoran, County Donegal, Ireland - BUY TICKETS

