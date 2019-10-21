Inhaler's 2019 live dates: where you can see the Dublin rockers live this year

Inhaler's Ice Cream Sundae is our Radio X Record Of The Week. Find out where you can see Bono's son, Elijah Hewson and co, this year.

Inhaler are currently in the middle of their biggest headline tour to date- and with good reason.

The Dublin rockers - who are fronted by Bono's son Elijah Hewson and include Josh Jenkinson (guitar), Robert Keating (bass) and Ryan McMahon (drums) - have amassed a loyal following over a short space of time, after supporting the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds earlier this year.

Watch the band play their epic Ice Cream Sundae single - our Radio X Record of the Week - in a special session above,

After playing a triumphant gig at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town, which boasted Noel Gallagher among the crowd - the band still have more gigs this year, including a stint supporting Blossoms on their North American dates.

Find out everything about Inhaler's live dates here...

Inhaler band photo. Picture: Press

What are Inhaler's 2019 live dates?

OCTOBER

Thurs 24 October - O2 Academy Sheffield (SOLD OUT)

Fri 25 October – Liverpool – Arts Club (SOLD OUT)

Sun 27 October – Newcastle – The Cluny (Venue Upgrade) (SOLD OUT)

28 October - London's Hopscotch

NOVEMBER

(Supporting Blossoms*)

Tue 5 November – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel*

Thu 7 November – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere: The Hall*

Sat 9 November – Toronto, ON – Mod Club*

Sun 10 November – Chicago, IL – Subterranean*

Wed 13 November – San Francisco, CA – The Independent*

Thu 14 November – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy*

Sat 16 November – Mexico City, MEX – Corona Capital Festival

DECEMBER

Mon 9 December – Manchester's Gorilla - NOT AVAILABLE

Tue 10 December – London's The Garage - TICKETS

Wed 18 December – Dublin Button Factory - TICKETS

Thu 19 December – Dublin Button Factory - TICKETS

Watch Inhaler perform My Honest Face in our special Radio X session: