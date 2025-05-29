Iggy Pop brings his undeniable Lust for Life to London's Alexandra Palace

Iggy Pop performs at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Godfather of Punk delivered a rock star masterclass at the London venue this week, affirming his status among the most legendary performers of our time.

Iggy Pop continued the UK leg of his 2025 tour dates this week, making a stop at London's Alexandra Palace on Wednesday (28th May).

After powerful supporting sets from Joe & the Shit Boys and Bob Vylan, the iconic rocker took to the stage and lived up to his Godfather of Punk moniker by delivering an impressive and electrifying 20-track set.

Kicking off his performance with Stooges classics such as T.V Eye and Raw Power, Iggy deftly worked the stage as he weaved between songs from the band and his own solo career.

It wasn't long before the crowd was treated to the Septuagenarian's most iconic hits, with The Passenger and Lust for Life delivered early on in his set.

Iggy Pop - The Passenger at Ally Pally

Despite giving us such "crowd-pleasers" so promptly, there was no lack of energy or enthusiasm from Pop or the audience throughout, as he rattled off the likes of I Wanna Be Your Dog, 1970 and Search and Destroy, flanked by an army of talented musicians - including Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner on guitar.

As is customary for any Iggy Pop show, the rocker invited fans to join him on stage, but they appeared to be thwarted by security staff - who were either not up to speed with the star's traditional gig etiquette or were simply following the venue's health and safety policy.

Whatever the reason for their absence, the stage invasions were somewhat missed on the night, robbing Iggy of the chance to take part in an iconic energy exchange with his fans, which also gave him some moments to catch a much-needed breath.

Iggy Pop - Lust For Life at Ally Pally

Now, it would be remiss not to mention the elephant in the room: Iggy Pop's age. Yes, Iggy is undoubtedly one of the most energetic and powerful performers of all time, but we'd be lying if we said the 79-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.

After pushing his body to the limit on stage through his almost six-decade-long career, there was some indication of weariness during his set, with the rocker opting have a quick sit down on stage every now and again while he grabbed a sip of water.

Despite this, Pop's energy is still infectious and undeniable. As he performed the likes of Some Weird Sin, I'm Bored and his cover of Johnny O'Keefe and the Dee Jays' Real Wild Child (Wild One), he truly had the audience in the palm of his hand, captivated and engaged throughout - which is no mean feat on a Wednesday night.

There's no disputing that Iggy delivered a punk rock masterclass last night, but as he ended his set on the deapan 1977 anthem Funtime, it occurred to me for the first time ever that this run of shows could be his last. And it was clear that Iggy is acutely aware of this - not least because he was literally wheeled off the stage in a huge black coffin.

Electrifying and edifying all at once, Iggy Pop's Ally Pally set was a powerful reminder that we should cherish these legends while we still can.

Iggy Pop - I Wanna Be Your Dog at Ally Pally

Get the setlist for Iggy Pop at London's Alexandra Palace on 28th May 2025:

- Intro music: Mr. Nobody (Joe & The Shitboys)

T.V. Eye (The Stooges song) Raw Power (Iggy and The Stooges song) I Got a Right (Iggy and The Stooges song) Gimme Danger (Iggy and The Stooges song) The Passenger Lust for Life Death Trip (Iggy and The Stooges song) Loose (The Stooges song) I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges song) Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges song) Down on the Street (The Stooges song) 1970 (The Stooges song) I'm Sick of You (Iggy and The Stooges song) Some Weird Sin Frenzy Nightclubbing (First verse only before segue into Modern Day Rip Off) Modern Day Rip Off I'm Bored Real Wild Child (Wild One) (Johnny O'Keefe & The Dee Jays cover) Funtime (Tour debut)

Iggy Pop continues his UK dates this Saturday 31st May with a gig at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester.

