Idlewild announce 25th anniversary UK tour

Idlewild perform at The Roundhouse London. Picture: Rob Ball/WireImag/Getty

The Scottish band have announced a special UK tour, which will culminate in a homecoming show in Edinburgh.

Idlewild have announced 25th anniversary shows for 2020.

The Scottish rockers - who formed in Edinburgh in 1995 - have announced they will be embarking on special dates in the UK and Ireland this November.

The You Held the World in Your Arms band - who have released nine studio albums, including their most recent LP, Interview Music, in 2019 - will kick off their dates at Cardiff's Tramshed on 4 November and end them at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on 14 November.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 13 March from 9am.

To celebrate 25 years we are delighted to announce a series of anniversary shows in the UK and Ireland this November.



— Idlewild (@IdlewildtheBand) March 9, 2020

See Idlewild's 25th anniversary shows below:

4 November - Cardiff - Tramshed

5 November - London - Electric Brixton

9 November - Manchester O2 Ritz

10 November - Dublin - Button Factory

11 November - Belfast - The Empire

14 November - Edinburgh - Usher Hall