Idlewild announce 25th anniversary UK tour

9 March 2020, 10:39 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 11:16

Idlewild perform at The Roundhouse London
Idlewild perform at The Roundhouse London. Picture: Rob Ball/WireImag/Getty

The Scottish band have announced a special UK tour, which will culminate in a homecoming show in Edinburgh.

Idlewild have announced 25th anniversary shows for 2020.

The Scottish rockers - who formed in Edinburgh in 1995 - have announced they will be embarking on special dates in the UK and Ireland this November.

The You Held the World in Your Arms band - who have released nine studio albums, including their most recent LP, Interview Music, in 2019 - will kick off their dates at Cardiff's Tramshed on 4 November and end them at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on 14 November.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 13 March from 9am.

See Idlewild's 25th anniversary shows below:

4 November - Cardiff - Tramshed

5 November - London - Electric Brixton

9 November - Manchester O2 Ritz

10 November - Dublin - Button Factory

11 November - Belfast - The Empire

14 November - Edinburgh - Usher Hall

