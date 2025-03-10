Idlewild's 2025 UK headline tour dates: Everything you need to know

10 March 2025, 16:49 | Updated: 10 March 2025, 16:56

Idlewild perform in 2022
Idlewild perform in 2022. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

The Scottish alt rockers will embark on a tour this autumn and winter, with dates which culminate in a show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom.

Idlewild have announced a UK tour for 2025.

The Scottish alt rockers are set to embark on a string of live dates this October and December.

TheYou Held the World in Your Arms rockers kick off off their shows in the Boiler Shop in Newcastle on 10th October and culminate in a homecoming show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on 7th December.

Announcing the news, the alt rockers said: "Live in 2025! We’re very happy to be heading on tour later this year, stopping by some of our favourite cities and venues, with a final night at the Barrowland Ballroom in December."

Tickets for their tour go on general sale this Friday 14th March at 10am, with pre-sales taking place from Wednesday 12th March at 10am.

Fans can sign up here for access to the pre-sale.

Last month saw Idlewild play their first headline show in several years at the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms.

This summer will also see the rockers play a set at the likes of North Yorkshire's Deer Shed Festival, which takes place from 25th - 28th July 2025 and Highland summer music festival Black Isle Calling 2025, which takes place from 12th - 13th September this year.

See Idlewild's 2025 UK tour dates:

October:

  • 10th October - Boiler Shop, Newcastle
  • 11th October - Project House, Leeds
  • 12th October - University of Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton
  • 14th October - Junction, Cambridge
  • 15th October - O2 Academy, Bristol
  • 17th October - KOKO, London
  • 18th October -New Century Hall, Manchester
  • 5th December - Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen
  • 7th December - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

