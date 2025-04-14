How to listen to Radio X Best Of British with B&Q

Radio X Best Of British with B&Q takes place on Easter Monday. Picture: Radio X/B&Q

Our tenth annual poll takes place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday on Radio X - here's how you can listen on Global Player!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

The British Isles have given us some of the finest artists in music history - but who is the greatest?

On Bank Holiday Easter Monday, Radio X and B&Q will be counting down the Best British Songs Of All Time in our TENTH annual poll.

Our Top 100 countdown will kick off at 10am with Polly James, before Issy Panayis takes over at 1pm. Then at 4pm, Dan Gasser will lead us into the final leg, before announcing the winner of Radio X Best Of British with B&Q just before 7pm.

Polly James, Issy Panayis and Dan Gasser will be your hosts for Radio X Best Of British with B&Q - listen live at Global Player! Picture: Radio X

Looking back over a decade of votes, Oasis have taken home the title the most number of times: they've won on four separate occasions with their classic 1994 hit Live Forever, while the inaugural poll saw them triumph with the evergreen anthem Wonderwall. Could the Gallagher brothers triumph in the year that finally sees them reunite for a series of high profile shows?

Queen's operatic 1975 milestone Bohemian Rhapsody won in 2017, 2019 and 2020, while in 2022 Sam Fender romped home with his generation-defining track Seventeen Going Under.

Is it time for a new song to take home the crown? Could new tunes from Kasabian or Blossoms knock Oasis off the top spot? Or should a newer artist like The Lathums or The Last Dinner Party win the coveted prize?

Previous Best Of British winners: 2022's champion Sam Fender, Oasis and Queen. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo/Press

New entries in 2024 came from Nothing But Thieves, and The Libertines, while making a return to the chart last year were The Clash with London Calling, The Prodigy with Breathe and Paranoid Android by Radiohead.

Could 2025's Top 100 see entries from the likes of Travis, Jake Bugg, The Wombats, The Zutons, Courteeners, The Cure or Manic Street Preachers, all of whom have released excellent new songs over the past twelve months?

Could The Last Dinner Party, Courteeners or Manic Street Preachers be included in this year's Top 100? Picture: Press

Listen to last year's Radio X Best of British playlist. Picture: Radio X

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.