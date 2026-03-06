James Ford talks working on Arctic Monkeys' Opening Night and the AM-era origins of the HELP(2) single

By Jenny Mensah

The renowned producer discussed the making of the charity album's first single and how the Sheffield band were among the first artists he reached out to.

James Ford has discussed working with Arctic Monkeys on their Opening Night track.

The first single from War Child's HELP(2) album also marked the first slice of new music from the band in four years, but the renowned producer revealed how the chorus of the track originated from frontman Alex Turner's writing sessions for their 2013 AM album.

"Arctic Monkeys were one of the first artists I reached out to," he told Radio X's John Kennedy. "Obviously I've got a kind of long term relationship with those guys and they also have a working relationship with War Child as well."

Despite the Sheffield rockers only being phone call away, Ford still saw it as a "big ask" for the band to come up with a new song, given the fact they're now spread across various parts of the world.

"And yeah, they're not currently in a music making or touring cycle really," he added. "So it's quite a big ask to, to come up with a new song but they were very keen."

On the tracks origins, he revealed that the band first "dug through the archives a little bit," adding: "Actually part of this song, I suppose the main riff and the chorus part was actually written around the time of AM and it was a song that never got off the ground.

"And Al played it to me and you know, I thought it was a great sort of sentiment and a feel for a track and you know, I wanted to redo the verse, write new verse lyrics and you know, we agreed it."

He concluded: "It just felt like a really great standalone track for them that sort of touched some of their sort of older Arctic Monkeys [material] and some of the newer writing almost encompassed in one in one track. And also I think the sentiment of it, Opening Night as it was, it definitely felt like a great opener for the record as well instantly."

James Ford talks to Radio X's John Kennedy about working with Arctic Monkeys in an X-Posure track by track playback of HELP(2). Picture: Radio X/Phoebe Fox

The musician, who's also known for being a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets, also revealed how he produced the album while he was undergoing treatment for leukaemia and described HELP(2) as a "godsend" during the challenging time.

"I suppose me getting ill in the middle of it, the whole War Child thing, for me personally was godsend, honestly," he told Radio X. "It was amazing to still feel connected and, you know, useful, I suppose."

"For me personally, it was an amazing experience, bit then I think also with a project like this, it sort of affords you, this a different approach," he added. "It's an excuse to get people together that wouldn't normally get together and collaborate with, you know, and kind of almost force these collaborations that wouldn't normally happen without, you know, a lot of pushing.

"So it was a fantastic, fantastic experience to be able to sort of set all these different relationships up and see how they developed, you know, and we're very, very proud of the result. We think it's a great record."

He concluded: "It gave me a real... you know... restored my faith in humanity and in our kind of music industry, quite honestly, because everyone obviously did it for free and donating these songs, kind of forever to War Child. So whenever anyone listens to them on streaming services or whatever, you know, little bits of money will be going towards helping children in war zones and, you know, you can't argue with that, really. It's a great thing."

Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C. and Wet Leg are among the artists featured on upcoming War Child album HELP (2). Picture: Press

HELP(2) also includes contributions from Anna Calvi, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Bat For Lashes, Beabadoobee, Beck, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Cameron Winter, Damon Albarn, Depeche Mode, Dove Ellis, Ellie Rowsell, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Graham Coxon, Greentea Peng, Grian Chatten, Kae Tempest, King Krule, Nilüfer Yanya, Olivia Rodrigo, Pulp, Sampha, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Young Fathers.

See its artwork and tracklisting below

See the full HELP(2) tracklist here:

Arctic Monkeys - Opening Night Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest - Flags Black Country, New Road - Strangers The Last Dinner Party - Let’s do it again! Beth Gibbons - Sunday Morning Arooj Aftab & Beck - Lilac Wine King Krule - The 343 Loop Depeche Mode - Universal Soldier Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng - Helicopters Arlo Parks - Nothing I Could Hide English Teacher & Graham Coxon - Parasite Beabadoobee - Say Yes Big Thief - Relive, Redie Fontaines D.C. - Black Boys on Mopeds Cameron Winter - Warning Young Fathers - Don’t Fight the Young Pulp - Begging for Change Sampha - Naboo Wet Leg - Obvious Foals - When the War is Finally Done Bat For Lashes - Carried my girl Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilüfer Yanya & Dove Ellis - Sunday Light Olivia Rodrigo - The Book of Love

War Child UK is driven by a single goal - ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war.

Using 30 years of experience and proven methodologies, War Child aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and stays long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery.

War Child works with local communities and governments to help protect and educate children, and support them to heal and learn, for a safer, brighter future. Because one child caught up in conflict is one child too many.

War Child understands children’s needs, respects and stands up for their rights, and puts them at the centre of everything it does. War Child boldly campaigns on the root causes of conflict and helps to amplify children’s voices, so that it can advocate for change on the issues that matter to them.

Together with its partners, War Child delivers vital work in 14 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Every day, its local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support. War Child also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as they happen, offering immediate and critical aid impartially to keep children safe and help them through their trauma.War Child UK is a member of the War Child Alliance, a global foundation made up of five fundraising offices and 14 programme offices.

The story behind the original record and its recording is now legend: all of the songs were recorded on one single day, Monday 4th September 1995, mixed the following day, and released to the buying public a few days later, on Saturday 9th September. The idea to record in 24 hours came from John Lennon, who, when discussing his 1970 record ‘Instant Karma’ said that records should be like newspapers, reflecting events as they are happening.

‘HELP’ sold over 70,000 copies on day one and reached No.1 in the UK compilation charts and would have reached No.1 on the UK albums chart had it been eligible. Following its release, the record won both a specially created BRIT Award, collected by Thom Yorke, and a Q Award to recognise its impact. It was also nominated for the 1996 Mercury Prize; Pulp won that year with ‘Different Class’ but donated the prize fund to War Child.