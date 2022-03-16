Why Elton John & Lady Gaga's Hello Hello is trending on TikTok

By Jenny Mensah

Elton John's song featuring Lady Gaga from Gnomeo & Juliet is going viral on TikTok. Find out the reason behind the latest trend.

If you've been on TikTok lately, you may have noticed the Hello Hello trend is spreading like wildfire.

Users love nothing more than posting themselves to a certain sound on the platform and now it's time for Elton John's track, featuring Lady Gaga to get the TikTok treatment.

It's a sweet song which provided the soundtrack to Gomeo & Juliet, but why is Hello Hello trending on TikTok and how are people using it?

Listen to the original song and find out more about the Hello Hello trend below.

What is the Hello Hello TikTok trend?

The #HelloHello trend on TikTok sees users either invent or reenact the moment they met their future partners. Some also use actual photos or footage from the time they met.

It mirrors the romantic moment in the 2011 family movie Gnomeo & Juliet, where the titular characters - played by James McAvoy and Emily Blunt - meet.

Get our pick of the some of the best examples here...

Savvy Jaininee reenacted the moment she met her "future husband" at her friend's wedding.

Jules told the story of how she met her boyfriend of two years.

Baby Beary used the trending song to relive the moment his pet pooches became the best of friends.

Ellie Bellie used the track to let us know how she came to love her boyfriend and accept their height difference.

Hefzi managed to capture the moment her future boyfriend unintentionally photobombed her freshman orientation photo.

And possibly the most TikTok example of them all, Scarletto Hair used the song to reveal how she met her fellow redhead while scrolling her for you page.

Now if that doesn't fill you with some warm feelings, we don't know what will.

