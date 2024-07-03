Heart singer Ann Wilson shares cancer diagnosis and postpones tour

Ann Wilson at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2024 . Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Alone legends have postponed the remaining shows on their Royal Flush Tour.

Ann Wilson has revealed she has cancer.

The Heart singer took to social media to confirm she had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is recovering but has been urged to undergo preventative chemotherapy in order to "fully recover".

Wilson said in her statement: "Dear Friends,

"I recently underwent an operation to remove something, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I've decided to do it

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."

Read her full post below:

The Alone singer added: "To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can."The rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.

"Thank you for all the support.

"This is merely a pause.

"I’ve much more to sing"

Heart - Alone

The news comes after the classic rockers cancelled their European tour dates, which saw them joined by special guests Squeeze.

Their statement read at the time: "We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are canceled.

"In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable."