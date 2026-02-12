Hear the new War Child HELP(2) track featuring Damon Albarn

Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten and Kae Tempest. Picture: Lawrence Watson/Press

Flags features the Blur frontman, Grian Chatten from Fontaines D.C. and Kae Tempest and is taken from the new War Child charity album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

War Child have released a second track from their forthcoming album HELP(2).

Flags features Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. and Kae Tempest and comes hot on the heels of the new Arctic Monkeys song Opening Night, which was issued as a teaser last month.

You can hear the new song Flags below.

Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest – Flags (Visualiser) – HELP(2)

The new song also features a stellar line-up, including Johnny Marr, Dave Okumu, Adrian Utley (Portishead), Gorillaz bassist Seye Adelekan, Ezra Collective’s Femi Koleoso, and a 43-piece children’s choir.

Albarn says of the recording: "Recording Flags was a genuinely joyful two days, with a strong sense of purpose throughout the building. I was particularly struck by the decision to employ children to do all the filming in the studio - it felt inspiring and directly reinforced the point we were trying to make about communicating with kids, by involving them in the process itself."

Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest - HELP(2) Recording Session

"I feel honoured to be a part of this project," says Kae Tempest. I loved writing this song and collaborating with the other artists, it was like a fever dream that day at Abbey Road. Couldn’t believe how good it felt and the sheer force of will that shepherded all those energies together and directed them towards this beautiful conclusion.

"I hope we can raise lots of funds and energy. For the children."

Chatten added: "To be gifted the chance to collaborate with such talented artists as Damon and Kae in aid of such an important cause was really special. Not to mention all of the incredible musicians who helped bring the song to life on the day. It’s a rare occasion that you feel the energy for change in such a tangible way and from so many, but that is exactly how it felt in the room that day."

Also appearing in the choir are Jarvis Cocker, Carl Barat, Declan McKenna, Marika Hackman, Rosa Walton (Let's Eat Grandma), English Teacher, Black Country, New Road and Nadia Kadek.

HELP(2) is a brand new album inspired by the landmark 1995 release HELP to support of War Child's vital work delivering immediate aid, education, specialist mental health support, and protection to children affected by conflict around the world.

HELP(2) is released on 6th March and is available to pre-order here.

See the full HELP(2) tracklist here: