Have My Chemical Romance teased a UK show for June 2020?

Ray Toro, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance in 2011. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The band have shared a graphic that includes the Union Flag and some clues as to when they could hit these shores...

My Chemical Romance appear to be teasing a UK show to take place June.

Gerard Way and co delighted fans by reuniting for a concert in Los Angeles in December 2019, six years after they went their separate ways.

And the Black Parade stars have caused much excitement by posting the Union Jack flag emoji and a spooky figure on their social media accounts.

They've now shared a video with the flag and the month of June spelled out in the Theban alphabet.

Many believe the New Jersey outfit completed by Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way - could be cryptically teasing a special performance at Download Festival, which takes place between 12 and 14 June.

This year's rock gathering at Donington Park in Leicestershire already has headliners in KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down, so it would have to be a "secret" set.

MCR also have five gigs confirmed for March, two in Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, according to the band's agency Paradigm, their sold out LA gig grossed $1,451,745 - a record for the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall venue.

The band admitted they've been blown away by the response to their comeback.

Just days after the initial announcement, they wrote: "It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this."

The group secretly reunited in 2017, before announcing to fans their big reunion in October.

They tweeted in December: "In 2017, we got in a room together to see what would happen. A couple more jam sessions and 39 days of rehearsals later, we're ready to show you what we've learned. See you soon."