Are Hard-Fi teasing a reunion show? Fans spot cryptic Stars of CCTV posters in London

Hard-Fi appear to be teasing something to do with their Stars of CCTV album. Picture: Twitter/Edd Westmacott / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

Richard Archer and co appear to be hinting at a reunion and a live show taking place in October this year.

Hard-Fi appear to be teasing an event surrounding their reunion and their Stars of CCTV album.

The indie-rockers have been on hiatus for the past eight years, but posters have appeared on the London Underground, which could point to something happening this autumn.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the famous CCTV camera symbol, which features on the cover art for their 2005 Stars Of CCTV album, and began sharing their snaps on social media.

The posters also include the word "LONDON" and brandishes the date: "01.10. 22" suggesting we can expect something to take place in the capital on 1st October this year.

Hard Fi's debut studio album Stars of CCTV was released on 4th July 2005.

Five months later, the Mercury Prize-nominated record reached number one on the UK Albums Chart in January 2006, manly due to the release of their Cash Machine single.

The album - which also included the well-known singles Tied up Too Tight, Hard to Beat and Living for the Weekend - has sold 1.2 million copies worldwide

They went on to release three studio albums in total, following up with Once Upon a Time in the West in 2007 and Killer Sounds in 2011.

The band - who were formed in 2003 in Staines-upon-Thames - unveiled a greatest hits compilation Hard-Fi: Best of 2004 – 2014 - on 27th January 2014 and haven't shared any other official music.

However, the outfit - who's most up to date line-up comprises of Richard Archer, Steve Kemp and Kai Stevens - have been active on Twitter of late and even shared what looked like an image of them rehearsing together.

