Hard-Fi announce first UK tour in over 10 years
23 May 2023, 10:02 | Updated: 23 May 2023, 11:04
Richard Archer and co will play 13 dates across the UK. Find out where they're headed and how to get tickets.
Hard-Fi are set to embark on a 2023 UK tour.
The Staines indie rockers - made up of Richard Archer, Steve Kemp, Kai Stephens and Ross Phillips - are set to play 13 dates across Britain in their first tour dates in over a decade.
The tour includes shows in the likes of Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool and Birmingham, before culminating in a date at London's TROXY.
Hard-Fi frontman Richard Archer said: “We’re really excited to be heading back out on the road and playing venues up and down the country for the first time in too long."
He added: "When we announced we were playing some shows again, so many people asked us when we were coming to their town, so hopefully everyone will be able to get to one of the shows. We’re really looking forward to seeing our fans again and maybe meeting some new ones. We will of course be playing the tunes they've been desperate to hear, but everyone should keep their ears out for something new too."
Hard-Fi's 2023 UK dates:
October 2023 Tour Dates:
- Thurs 5th - Cambridge - Junction
- Fri 6th - Sheffield - The Leadmill
- Sat 7th - Leeds - Beckett University
- Mon 9th - Glasgow - SWG3 Galvanizers
- Wed 11th - Newcastle - NX
- Thurs 12th - Liverpool - O2 Academy
- Fri 13th - Birmingham - O2 Institute
- Sun 15th - Bristol - O2 Academy
- Mon 16th - Oxford - O2 Academy
- Tues 17th - Brighton - Chalk
- Thurs 19th - Norwich - UEA
- Fri 20th - Nottingham – Rock City
- Sat 21st - London - Troxy
How to buy tickets for Hard-Fi's 2023 UK dates:
Tickets for Hard-Fi's October dates go on sale Friday 26th May from 10am. Pre-sale tickets go on say on Wednesday 24th May from 10 am. Fans must sign-up to the band's mailing list here for access.
