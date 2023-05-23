Hard-Fi announce first UK tour in over 10 years

Hard-Fi have announced UK dates for 2023. Picture: Mark Thompson/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Richard Archer and co will play 13 dates across the UK. Find out where they're headed and how to get tickets.

Hard-Fi are set to embark on a 2023 UK tour.

The Staines indie rockers - made up of Richard Archer, Steve Kemp, Kai Stephens and Ross Phillips - are set to play 13 dates across Britain in their first tour dates in over a decade.

The tour includes shows in the likes of Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool and Birmingham, before culminating in a date at London's TROXY.

Hard-Fi's 2023 live dates. Picture: Press

Hard-Fi frontman Richard Archer said: “We’re really excited to be heading back out on the road and playing venues up and down the country for the first time in too long."

He added: "When we announced we were playing some shows again, so many people asked us when we were coming to their town, so hopefully everyone will be able to get to one of the shows. We’re really looking forward to seeing our fans again and maybe meeting some new ones. We will of course be playing the tunes they've been desperate to hear, but everyone should keep their ears out for something new too."

Hard-Fi's 2023 UK dates:

October 2023 Tour Dates:

Thurs 5th - Cambridge - Junction

Fri 6th - Sheffield - The Leadmill

Sat 7th - Leeds - Beckett University

Mon 9th - Glasgow - SWG3 Galvanizers

Wed 11th - Newcastle - NX

Thurs 12th - Liverpool - O2 Academy

Fri 13th - Birmingham - O2 Institute

Sun 15th - Bristol - O2 Academy

Mon 16th - Oxford - O2 Academy

Tues 17th - Brighton - Chalk

Thurs 19th - Norwich - UEA

Fri 20th - Nottingham – Rock City

Sat 21st - London - Troxy

How to buy tickets for Hard-Fi's 2023 UK dates:

Tickets for Hard-Fi's October dates go on sale Friday 26th May from 10am. Pre-sale tickets go on say on Wednesday 24th May from 10 am. Fans must sign-up to the band's mailing list here for access.

