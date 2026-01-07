Shaun Ryder missed Mani's funeral after he collapsed from pneumonia: "I couldn’t get out of bed”

Shaun Ryder with image of the late Stone Roses bassist Mani. Picture: Kevin Cummins/Getty Images, Pedro Gomes/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder was unable to attend Gary "Mani" Mounfield's funeral after catching pneumonia.

The former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist was laid to rest on 22nd December 2025 after he died in his sleep on 20th November, aged 63, due to respiratory issues caused by long-standing emphysema.

Many stars from across all walks of life attended the funeral, with many Manchester figures in attendance, but Ryder has revealed that he wasn't able to make it due to extreme illness.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he revealed: "I got pneumonia. We were on tour with Black Grape and me and [bandmate] Kermit ended up with pneumonia, so basically I had to go full 'nitty' and throw everything down me, every sort of painkiller and everything else just to get through it. And when I got back I couldn't even go to Mani's funeral.

"I got back the day before Mani's funeral and collapsed so I couldn't even go."

On the day of the funeral, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took on the role of one of the pall bearers, helping to carry the coffin alongside Mani's former bandmates; Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, drummer Alan John "Reni" Wren and guitarist John Squire, alongside Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.

Mani's coffin was wrapped in John Squire's iconic 'Bye, Bye Birdman' artwork, which appeared on the cover of The Stone Roses self-titled debut album.

Liam Gallagher helps carry the coffin with members of the Stone Roses and Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

Sir David Beckham, the former Man Utd player and huge Stone Roses fan - was among the mourners at the funeral, which was also attended by his fellow former Utd teammate Gary Neville as well as Stockport band Blossoms, Happy Mondays star Bez and Stone Roses and Simply Red guitarist Aziz Ibrahim.

Also among the attendees was The Charlatans' Tim Burgess, Coronation Street's Sally Lindsey, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Clint Boone of Inspiral Carpets, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray and The Jam legend Paul Weller.

Speaking during the service Ian Brown described Mani as a "beautiful soul and spirit" and told guests: "He was the life and soul of any room he was in."

Bobby Gillespie said his friend and former bandmate made him "feel like a million dollars".

Former Happy Mondays singer Rowetta said Mani was "a great role model for his sons".

Mani's brother Greg originally announced the news of his passing in a post on Facebook last year, writing: "IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD. RIP RKID."

