Happy Mondays announce The Early EPs release, share The Egg video

Happy Mondays early photo. Picture: Press/Kevin Cummins

Shaun Ryder and co's early work is set to be released in a collection next month, as they embark on their UK tour dates.

London Records are set to release Happy Mondays' The Early EPs, featuring their first four mini albums on 25 October.

The collection - which includes the Forty Five EP, the Freaky Dancin/The Egg EP, the Tart Tart EP and the 24 Hour Party People EP - will be made available digitally and as a 4 x12 inch coloured vinyl box set.

The Early EPs have been remastered from the original two-inch tapes held in the Factory/London records archive.

UK artist Pete Fowler (Super Furry Animals, Heavenly records) has created a new animated video for lost Mondays classic The Egg, which you can watch here:

The track is also available as an instant grat with pre-orders of The Early EPs.

THE EARLY EPS TRACKLISTINGS:

Forty Five EP:

A: Delightful (Remastered)

B1: This Feeling (Remastered) B2: Oasis (Remastered)

Freaky Dancin/The Egg EP:

A: Freaky Dancin' (Live) (Remastered) B1: The Egg (Mix) (Remastered)

B2: Freaky Dancin'(Remastered)

Tart Tart EP:

A: Tart Tart (Remastered)

B1: Little Matchstick Owen (Remastered)

24 Hour Party People EP:

A: 24 Hour Party People (Remastered)

B1: Yahoo (Remastered)

B2: Wah Wah (Think Tank) (Remastered)

Happy Mondays will also be embarking on UK tour dates this winter, seeing them play the likes of London's Roundhouse and a homecoming gig at Manchester Academy.

HAPPY MONDAYS UK & EIRE HEADLINE TOUR

24 Oct - Aberdeen, Music Hall

25 Oct - Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

26 Oct - Glasgow, O2 Academy

31 Oct - London, Roundhouse

1 Nov - Southend On Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

2 Nov - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

7 Nov - Brighton, Brighton Dome

8 Nov - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

9 Nov - Portsmouth, Pyramids Centre

15 Nov - Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 Academy

16 Nov - Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

21 Nov - Manchester, Manchester Academy

22 Nov - Sheffield, O2 Academy

23 Nov - Bristol, O2 Academy

28 Nov - Oxford, O2 Academy

29 Nov - Cardiff, Great Uni Hall

30 Nov - Nottingham, Rock City

3 Dec - Cork, Cyprus Avenue

4 Dec - Belfast, Limelight

5 Dec - Dublin, Vicar Street

6 Dec - Liverpool, University Guild Of Students

7 Dec - Leeds, O2 Academy

12 Dec - Norwich, Waterfront

13 Dec - Northampton, Roadmender

14 Dec - Birmingham, O2 Institute

18 Dec - Frome, Cheese & Grain

19 Dec - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

20 Dec - Guildford, G Live