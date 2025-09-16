Happy Mondays announce Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches 35th anniversary UK tour for 2026
16 September 2025, 09:22 | Updated: 16 September 2025, 09:26
The Madchester legends will celebrate their third studio album with dates next year. Find out how you can be there.
Happy Mondays have announced special tour dates for 2026.
Shaun Ryder and co have shared their plans to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their third studio album, Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches, with a string of gigs around the UK next year.
The Madchester rockers shows - which kick off at Newcastle's O2 Hall on 13th March will also include a homecoming date at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse - will see them joined by special guests The Farm and Northside on selected dates.
Tickets are available on pre-sale today (Wednesday 17th September) from 10am using the code GodsCop2026, before going on general sale this Friday (19th September) from 9am.
See Happy Mondays' Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches 35th anniversary UK tour dates for 2026:
- 13th March – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 14th March – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
- 15th March – Nottingham, Rock City
- 20th March – Cardiff, DEPOT
- 21st March – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
- 22nd March – Sheffield, Octagon
- 26th March – Cambridge, Corn exchange
- 27th March – London, Roundhouse
- 28th March – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 29th March – Norwich, UEA
- 2nd April – Brighton, Dome
- 3rd April – Bristol, Beacon Hall
- 4th April – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
- 5th April – Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth
- 9th April – Margate, Dreamland
- 10th April – Guildford, G Live
- 11th April – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 16th April – Glasgow Barrowland
- 17th April – Glasgow, Barrowland
- 18th April – Glasgow, Barrowland
- 22nd April – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 24th April – Belfast, Mandela Hall
Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches was released on 5th November 1990 and included the band's iconic singles Kinky Afro and Step On.
When it was released, the record peaked at number four in the UK, selling 400,000 copies and spending a consecutive 28 weeks in the charts.
The release followed on from their debut album, Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out), which was released in 1987, and their sophomore album Bummed which arrived the next year.
The album is just as well known for its iconic cover, which Factory records enlisted Central Station Design to produce.
