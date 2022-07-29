Happy Mondays release charity EP Tart Tart in memory of Paul Ryder

The late Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Madchester legends have released the record as a tribute to their bassist, who passed away at age 58 this month, with all proceeds going to Music Cares.

Happy Mondays have released charity EP in memory of late bassist Paul Ryder.

The 58-year-old musician and younger brother of founding member Shaun Ryder (59), was found dead just before the band were due to take to the stage at the Kubix Festival in Sunderland on 15th July.

Now, in his memory, the Step On band have shared two previously unreleased live versions of the track Tart Tart, which originally appeared on their 1987 debut album Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out)'.

Taking to Instagram, the band wrote: "This special release of Tart Tart showcases the unique musical talent of our brother Paul Ryder who passed from this world ... we will all miss you Horse...he brought the funk and the rock n roll to Happy Mondays ... love you long time R kid."

All money raised from the sales of the EP will be donated to the charity Music Cares, as chosen by his daughter, Amelia.

They explained: "Music Cares is a charity that helps people in the music industry who are struggling with addiction issues. 14 years ago, Paul was given help and support from the organisation who helped fund extended outpatient care and therapy that enabled him to have 14 subsequent happy and productive years. Just two weeks ago he mentioned them in an interview and often expressed his gratitude and desire to pay their support forward so others could be helped too.”



The band first announced the tragic news on 15th July in a post, which read: "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning

"A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time

"Long live his funk x"

