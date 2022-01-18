Happy Mondays star Bez tests positive for COVID-19 after Dancing On Ice appearance

Bez from Happy Mondays has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Happy Mondays legend is set to return to Dancing On Ice for his scheduled appearance on the third week of the ITV skating competition.

Listen to this article

Happy Mondays star Bez has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Madchester legend has revealed he's tested positive for the virus shortly after performing on Dancing on Ice last week, but he's expected to return to the show in time for week three, on 30th January.

The 57-year-old star who wasn't actually due to perform during week two of the ITV series - told the Daily Star: "I’ve had a positive test.

"I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for week three and I’ll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend."

An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline: "We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines."

Bez perfomed on Dancing On Ice to Happy Mondays' Step On. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Bez made his debut appearance on the show over the weekend, when he took to the ice dancing to his band's 1990 track Step On in a melon helmet.

He was also lowered down to the rink on a giant pair of maracas and accompanied by dancers dressed as sliced watermelon.

The Gogglebox star finished bottom of the leaderboard with a meagre 12.5 out of 40 and failed to impress the judges with his routine.

Olympic skating legend Christopher Dean said after his performance: "Skating is hard, you've shown how hard it is. You've got a mark for turning up, standing up and a mark for that jump."

However, Diversity star and fellow judge Ashley Banjo admitted to being "genuinely entertained" by Bez's efforts.

He explained: "You've got my respect, if anyone needed to wear a crash helmet ... I don't think they'd come out. But you have. Forgot the scores, I was genuinely entertained."

Bez competes in the show with the likes of reugby star Ben Foden, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, Paul Gascoigne's son dancer Regan Gascoigne, The Vamps Connor Ball, Love Island star Liberty Poole and more.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sundays from 6.30pm on ITV.

