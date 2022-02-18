Happy Mondays' Bez to pay tribute to Meat Loaf on Dancing on Ice

Bez is set to perform to Meat Loaf on Dancing on Ice. Picture: 1. Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock 2. NBCU Photo Bank

According to reports, the Happy Mondays legend will perform to Bat Out of Hell in tribute to the late icon, who passed away in January, aged 74.

Happy Mondays star Bez will pay tribute to late star Meat Loaf on this weekend's Dancing on Ice.

The Madchester legend will fly off the ice while riding a giant bat, in homage to the legendary Bat Out of Hell singer, who passed away in January aged 74.

An insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "There are strict safety measures in place but Bez actually seems to be at less risk when he's floating up in the air on a giant bat."

Attending the launch of the musical Bat Out of Hell in 2017, Bez - whose real name is Mark Berry - said: "When I was growing up, Bat Out of Hell always used to be on the pub jukebox so it brings back happy memories of my childhood."

Bez has been wearing a helmet under his costume during his skates to protect his head in case he takes a tumble, and the star admitted last week he feels "awful" that he's remained on Dancing on Ice when some of his fellow stars - such as Ben Foden, Ria Hebden, and Rachel Stevens - have been eliminated from the show.

"I feel so awful for everyone, like Ben," he said. "He skated brilliantly and he was really strong, doing massive lifts on his first skate. I felt really bad.

"Then Ria went out and I felt really bad again. Then Rachel went and she’s so beautiful. I was like, ‘Aarrrgh!’

"We’ve got a group chat and I send my love and that in there.

"I just feel so awful. The judges having the final say is my only saving grace. That stops me completely crumbling about it."

The Step On star - who tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the series - admitted he is expecting to be voted off the show soon, so much so he has even been rehearsing the elimination process.

He said: "Last week in the dress rehearsal I actually went through elimination. Now I know what it felt like to get eliminated."

