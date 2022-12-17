Gwen Stefani hasn't ruled out a No Doubt reunion

The Don't Speak singer has talked about the possibility of the band ever reuniting and said that "anything can happen".

Gwen Stefani hasn't ruled out a No Doubt reunion.

The 53-year-old singer hasn't released a new album with the band since 2012's Push and Shove, which came 11 years after 2001's Rock Steady, but she still hasn't completely closed the door on the chances reuniting in the future.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the Don't Speak singer said: "What are the odds of anything?I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen.

"I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?

"All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

There may not be any plans for No Doubt to reunite anytime soon, but fans can find The Voice coach on tour this year.

The Just A Girl singer is set to join P!nk as a special guest at her BST Hyde Park gigs on Saturday 24th June and and Sunday 25th June.

She'll also be headed out on her own UK tour dates, which include outdoor shows at Warwick Castle and Harewood House.

See Gwen Stefani's 2023 UK dates below:

Friday 23rd June: Warwick Castle

Saturday 24th June: BST Hyde Park

Sunday 25th June: BST Hyde Park

Tuesday 27th June: Harewood House, Leeds

Remind yourself of Don't Speak, the single which catapulted No Doubt into the spotlight back in 1995:

