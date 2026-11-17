GRAMMYs 2027: Foo Fighters, Muse, Fred Again.. & Jamie T and Hayley Williams among nominations: Full list

Foo Fighters, Muse, Fred Again.., RAYE and Jamie T have all received GRAMMY 2027 nominations. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Get the full list of nominations for the 2027 GRAMMY Awards here.

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The nominations for the 2027 GRAMMY Awards were announced this Monday (16th November) and it's already been a record-breaking year.

Beyonce has made history by becoming the first artist to secure 100 GRAMMY nominations overall, while British singer-songwriter RAYE led the charge this year with 11 nods—tying with Beyonce’s record at the 2025 awards for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.

Elsewhere Foo Fighters, Muse, The Rolling Stones, Geese, Fred Again.. and Jamie T are among the Radio X artists to receive nominations for next year's ceremony, which takes place in Februar/

Watch Jamie T discuss how Fred Again..'s remix of his Lights Burn Dimmer song came about and see the full list of nominations below...

Jamie T: "Fred Again didn't even call me up!" | Do I Wanna Know

GRAMMYs 2027 nominations:

Record Of The Year

‘Man I Need’ – Olivia Dean

‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Ella Langley

‘I Just Might’ – Bruno Mars

‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’ – RAYE

‘the cure’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Berghain’ – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift

‘Dracula’ – Tame Impala With JENNIE

Album Of The Year

‘Lost Weekend’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘The Art of Loving’ – Olivia Dean

‘Dandelion’ – Ella Langley

‘The Romantic’ – Bruno Mars

‘This Music May Contain Hope’ – Raye

‘You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Lux’ – Rosalía

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ – Taylor Swift

Dave Grohl has a BIG Foo Fighters announcement! | The Chris Moyles Show | Radio X

Song Of The Year

‘Berghain’ – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Ella Langley

‘The Cure’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ – Ariana Grande

‘I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)’ – Taylor Swift

‘Man I Need’ – Olivia Dean

‘Risk It All’ – Bruno Mars

‘Where is My Husband!’ – RAYE

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst ‘D’Mile’ Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Jamie T on Ghosts, Paul Weller and Snooker.

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

‘Sunset Kiss’ – BABYMETAL, Polyphia

‘Unang Kilig’ – BINI

‘BANG BANG’ – IVE

‘404 (New Era)’ – KiiiKiii

‘YES’ – LiSA

‘VISA’ – SB19

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘The Art of Loving’ – Olivia Dean

‘Petal’ – Ariana Grande

‘The Romantic’ – Bruno Mars

‘This Music May Contain Hope’ – Raye

‘You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love’ – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

‘Lights Burn Dimmer’ – Fred Again.. and Jamie T

‘I Feel So Free’ – Madonna

‘Crank’ – Slayyyter

‘My Old Ways’ – Tame Impala

‘Melatonin’ – Tinashe

‘Music’ – Underscores

Best Dance Pop Recording

‘Blue Moon’ – Zara Larsson

‘Danceteria’ – Madonna

‘Life Boat.’ – RAYE

‘DANCE…’ – Slayyyter

‘Too Easy’ – Tinashe

Best Rock Song

‘In the Stars’ – The Rolling Stones

‘Lost Boys’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘My Only Angel’ – Yungblud

‘Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix’ – Bruce Springsteen

‘Trinidad’ – Geese

‘What’s Wrong With Me’ – Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith

‘Your Favorite Toy’ – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

‘Vol. II’ – Angine de Poitrine

‘Your Favorite Toy’ – Foo Fighters

‘The Wow! Signal’ – Muse

‘Foreign Tongues’ – The Rolling Stones

‘Frozen Charlotte’ – Jack White

Best Rock Performance

‘Sarniezz’ – Angine de Poitrine

‘Lost Boys’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘Trinidad’ – Geese

‘what’s wrong with me’ – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

‘In The Stars’ – The Rolling Stones

Best Alternative Music Album

‘I Must Be Dreaming’ – Alabama Shakes

‘Lost Weekend’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘Music, Fashion, Film’ – Charli xcx

‘Getting Killed’ – Geese

‘The Mountain’ – Gorillaz

‘Lux’ – Rosalía

Best Alternative Music Performance

‘Fabienk’ – Angine de Poitrine

‘Kill Me’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘Au Pays du Cocaine’ – Geese

‘Reliquia’ – Rosalia

‘Showbiz’ – Hayley Williams

Best R&B Solo Performance

‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ – Beyoncé

‘Let Me’ – Victoria Monét

‘My Muse’ – Leon Thomas

‘Out The Window’ – Kehlani

‘Pressha’ – Jill Scott

‘What You Need’ – Tems

Best R&B Song

‘Let Me’ – Victoria Monét

‘My Muse’ – Leon Thomas

‘Out The Window’ – Kehlani

‘Pressha’ – Jill Scott

‘What You Need’ – Tems

Best Progressive R&B Album

‘Bernarr’ – Durand Bernarr

‘Waves’ – Moonchild

‘The Last Balloon’ – Tank and the Bangas

‘Pholks’ – Leon Thomas

‘Distracted’ – Thundercat

Best R&B Album

Brown (The Chocolate Edition) – Chris Brown

When the City Sleeps – Alex Isley

Kehlani – Kehlani

Saturday Night – PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern – Jill Scott

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

‘Fallin’’ – Chris Brown ft. Leon Thomas

’47th Street’ – Lalah Hathaway ft. J. Ivy

‘Sweet Nuthins’ – Kehlani ft. Leon Thomas

‘Mess’ – PJ Morton ft. Keyon Harrold

‘To B Honest’ – Jill Scott ft. J.I.D.

Best Traditional R&B Performance

‘I Found Myself’ – Durand Bernarr

‘Can’t Let Go’ – Lalah Hathaway

‘Beautiful People’ – Jill Scott

‘My Muse’ – Leon Thomas

‘If I Let You’ The Womack Sisters

Best Rap Song

‘E85’ – Don Toliver

‘ErrTime’ – Cardi B

‘girl, get up.’ – Doechii ft. SZA

‘LET ‘EM KNOW’ – T.I.

‘Spend Dat’ – Yung Miami)

Best Rap Performance

‘Good Flirts’ – Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd

‘Errtime’ – Cardi B

‘Run it Back!’ – De La Soul ft. Nas

‘Let ‘Em Know’ – T.I.

‘Body’ – Don Toliver

Best Melodic Rap Performance

‘This Woman’ – Busta Rhymes and J Dilla ft. D’Angelo

‘Safe’ – Cardi B ft. Kehlani

‘Girl, Get Up.’ – Doechii ft. SZA

‘E85’ – Don Toliver

‘Watching Us’ – Wale ft. Leon Thomas

Best Rap Album

‘Dillagence II’ – Busta Rhymes and J Dilla

‘Am I The Drama?’ – Cari B

‘God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops’ – Rapsody

‘Octane’ – Don Toliver

‘Everything is a Lot.’ – Wale

‘Bully (Deluxe)’ – Kanye West (Ye)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

‘A Couple Minutes’ – Olivia Dean

‘For Good’ – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

‘Madwoman’ – Laufey

‘I Hate The Way I Look Today.’ – RAYE

‘all that’s left’ – Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

‘Black Shaman Strikes Back’ – Marc Marcel

‘The Color of Rain’ – Aja Monet

‘A Hero and a Villain’ – Mad Skillz

‘How Love Crowds’ – JWalt and Claydough

‘Leap Life’ – Saul Williams

Best Contemporary Country Album

‘Mount Pleasant’ – Kelsea Ballerini

‘Cherry Valley’ – Carter Faith

‘Dandelion’ – Ella Langley

‘Cloud 9’ – Megan Moroney

‘Middle of Nowhere’ – Kacey Musgraves

Best Americana Performance

‘Heartland’ – Sara Bareilles

‘Returning To Myself’ – Brandi Carlile

‘Sad and Beautiful World’ – Mavis Staples

‘Mill Town Flood’ – Billy Strings

‘Masks Off’ – Jesse Welles

Best Metal Performance

‘The Edge of Perfection’ – Anthrax

‘Hive Mind’ – Knocked Loose ft. Denzel Curry

‘Your Ghost Again’ – Mastodon

‘Let There Be Shred’ – Megadeth

‘End of You’ – Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Man I Need’ – Olivia Dean

‘Risk It All’ – Bruno Mars

‘Where is My Husband!’ – Raye

‘The Cure’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Sauvignon Blanc’ – Rosalía

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

‘Runway’ – Lady Gaga and Doechii

‘Bring Your Love’ – Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter

‘Click Clack Symphony’ – Raye ft. Hans Zimmer

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ – Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

‘Dracula’ – Tame Impala ft. Jennie

Best Dance/Electronic Album

‘Confessions II’ – Madonna

‘Sexistential’- Robyn

‘Soma’ – Skrillex

‘Wor$t Girl in America’ – Slayyyter

‘Deadbeat’ – Tame Impala

Best Remixed Recording

‘Beto’s Horns’ (Fred Remix) – Fred Again.., Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

‘I Just Might’ (Austin Millz Remix) – Bruno Mars, Austin Millz

‘Love Sensation’ – Madonna and Kylie Minogue

‘Opalite’ (Chris Lake Remix) – Taylor Swift

‘A Question of Trust’ (Boys Noize Remix) – Nine Inch Nails

‘Where is My Husband!’ (David Guetta and Hypaton Remix) – Raye

Best Latin Pop Album

‘No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto’ – Karol G

‘Femme Fatale’ – Mon Laferte

‘Muda’ – Carín León

‘¿Dónde Es El After?’ – Rawayana

‘Bendito Verano’ – ELENA ROSE

Best African Music Performance

‘Gratitude’ – Asake

‘Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)’ – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

‘No Tradition, No Africa’ – King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

‘Big Daddy’ – Tems

‘Jogodo’ – Wizkid & Asake

Best Score Soundtrack For

Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson

Widow’s Bay – David Fleming

Best Song Written For Visual Media

‘House’ [From Wuthering Heights] – Charli xcx ft. John Cale

‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ [From Toy Story 5] – Taylor Swift

‘Need Someone’ [From The Pitt] – Andrew Bird and Gavin Brivik

‘No Place Like Home’ [From Wicked: For Good] – Cynthia Erivo

‘Runway’ [From The Devil Wears Prada 2] – Lady Gaga, Doechii

Best Jazz Performance

‘In Walked Bud’ – Jon Batiste

‘Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme’ – The Baylor Project

‘Sophisticated Lady’ – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley

‘The Lady is a Tramp’ – Deborah Silver and Diane Schur

‘I Get Along With You Very Well (Except Sometimes)’ – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman, and Dan Pugach

Best Jazz Vocal Album

‘For Dinah’ – Ledisi

‘The Wise Ones’ – Gretchen Parlato

‘Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center’ – Catherine Russell

‘With Every Breath I Take’ – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley

‘The Devil I Know’ – Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

‘Monk Movements’ – Jon Batiste

‘We Dream’ – Lakecia Benjamin

‘Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)’ – Chick Corea

‘Leave That In There’ – Sullivan Fortner

‘Side-Eye Hi+’ – Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

‘Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)’ – Alex Conde

‘In the Brass Palace’ – Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band

‘Jim McNeely Expeditions’ – Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely

‘25 Years of Phatness’ – Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

‘Oracles’ – Helen Sung Big Band and Helen Sung

Best Latin Jazz Album

‘Filin’ – Melissa Aldana

‘AO Vivo (Live)’ – Elaine Elias

‘Monk Con Clave’ – Carlos Henriquez ft. Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosh, and Robert Rodriguez

‘Gonzalo Plays Pino’ – Gonzalo Rubalcaba

‘El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3’ – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

‘Trip the Night Fantastic’ – Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

‘Who Asked?’ – DomI and JD Beck

‘Purpose’ – Terrace Martin and Marcus Gilmore

‘Oh Snap’ – Cécile McLorin Salvant

‘Fathers’ – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons, and Kenny Beats

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

‘Good Grief’ – Sara Bareilles

‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ – Paul McCartney

‘Better Broken’ – Sarah McLachlan

‘An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios’ – Leslie Odom Jr.

‘Whatever’s Clever!’ – Charlie Puth

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

‘Monk Meditations’ – Jon Batiste

‘Lullaby for the Lost’ – Donny McLaslin

‘A Six String Odyssey’ – Six String Symphony

‘Somini’ – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley

‘Barcode’ – Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

‘Chess the Musical’ – 2025 Broadway Cast

‘The Lost Boys’ – Original Broadway Cast

‘Ragtime’ – 2025 Broadway Cast

‘Schmigadoon’ – Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company

‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)’ – Original Broadway Cast

Best Country Solo Performance

‘The Whole World’ – Vince Gill

‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Ella Langley

‘Dry Spell’ – Kacey Musgraves

‘Can’t Sit Still’ – Lainey Wilson

‘Gary’ – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

‘Butterfly’ – Zac Brown Band ft. Dolly Parton

‘Here – Mumford & Sons ft. Chris Stapleton

‘Horses and Divorces’ – Kacey Musgraves ft. Miranda Lambert

‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ – Dolly Parton ft. Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire

‘Phone, Keys, Wallet’ – Lainey Wilson and John Mayer

Best Country Song

‘Beautiful Things’ – Megan Moroney

‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Ella Langley

‘Dry Spell’ – Kacey Musgraves

‘Hardwired’ – Stephen Wilson Jr.

‘Phone, Keys, Wallet’ – Lainey Wilson and John Mayer

Best Traditional Country Album

‘Clovis’ – Charley Crockett

‘50 Years from Home: Down at the Borderline’ – Vince Gill

‘Banks of the Trinity’ – Cody Johnson

‘Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle’ – Willie Nelson

‘Once Upon a Second Time Around’ – Charlie Worsham

Best American Roots Performance

‘Still Crying’ – Sara Bareilles

‘You Without Me’ – Brandi Carlile

‘Coyote’ – Chuck Leah

‘Human Mind’ – Mavis Staples

‘No Kings’ – Jesse Welles ft. Joan Baez

Best American Roots Song

‘Masks Off’ – Jesse Welles

‘Returning to Myself’ – Brandi Carlile

‘My Full Name’ – Madison Cunningham

‘Tennessee Sunshine’ – Grant Maloy Smith

‘Waist Deep’ – Alabama Shakes

Best Americana Album

‘Returning to Myself’ – Brandi Carlile

‘Sad and Beautiful World’ – Mavis Staples

‘Future Soul’ – Tedeschi Trucks Ban

‘Masks Off’ – Jesse Welles

‘World’s Gone Wrong’ – Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

‘Rattlin’ Bones’ – Bronwyn

‘Safe, Sensible, and Sane’ – Alison Brown and Steve Martin

‘Bluegrass Women’ – Lindsay Lou

‘So Much for Goodbyes’ – Billy Strings

‘Earl Jam 2’ – Tony Trischka

Best Traditional Blues Album

‘Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul’ – Sean Ardon and Kreole Rock and Soul ft. Mr. Sipp

‘B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100’ – Joe Bonamassa

‘Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience’ – Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

‘Blues Now’ – GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

‘Alive! (Live)’ – Fantastic Negrito

‘Paper Doll (Live)’ – Samantha Fish

‘Just Say Yes’ – Ruthie Foster

‘Hard Road’ – Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

‘The Breakdown’ – Keb’ Mo’

Best Traditional Folk Album

‘The Fiddle and the Drum’ – Reneé Fleming with Béla Fleck

‘North Node’ – Natalie and Brittany Haas

‘The Fiddle Funnel Sessions’ – E J Ouellette

‘Together Again’ – Tom Paxton and John McCutechon

‘Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)’ – Jesse Welles

Best Contemporary Folk Album

‘Le Sigh’ – Kris Angelis

‘Ace’ – Madison Cunningham

‘The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs’ – Noah Kahan

‘Lost Cause Lover Fool’ – The Milk Carton Kids

‘Bloodline’ – Mon Rovîa

Best Regional Roots Music Album

‘Louisiana Love’ – Robin Barnes

‘Live at Tipitina’s 2025’ – Dumpstaphunk

‘This Village’ – Ranky Tanky

‘Ain’t No Dying’ – The Rumble ft. Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

‘Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem’ – Tongva Ensemble ft. Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis

Best Gospel Performance/Song

‘Thank You for Everything’ – Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard

‘Watches Over Me’ – Cory Henry ft. Hezekiah Walker and The Brent Fischer Orchestra

‘Promises 2.0’ – Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers

‘Mercy’ – PJ Morton

‘At the Cross’ – Cece Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Christian Music Performance/Song

‘God I’m Just Grateful’ – Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore

‘Ale-Luya Medley’ – Israel and New Breed

‘The Jesus I Know Now’ – Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson

‘Living Water’ – Lecrae

‘Left It in the River’ – Jamie MacDonald

‘Worthy of It All (Worthy)’ – Cece Winans

Best Gospel Album

‘Devotion’ – Cory Henry

‘Revival: Live in Dallas’ – Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers

‘Closer (Live in Chicago)’ – Jonathan McReynolds

‘Sunday Morning’ – PJ Morton

‘The Hymns’ – Cece Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

‘Shilo – Doe

‘Coritos Vol. 2’ – Israel and New Breed

‘King of Hearts – In the Room!’ – Brandon Lake

‘Jamie MacDonald’ – Jamie Macdonald

‘Breathe on It’ – Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

‘Through the Fire’ – Jason Crabb

‘On a Different Note’ – Tim Lovelace

‘Light, Hope, Faith’ – Cara Paige

‘A Fireside Christmas’ – Karen Peck and New River

‘Rise and Shine’ – Sunday Drive

Best Latin Song

‘Ahi’ – Karol G, Drake

‘¿Cómo se Ama?’ – Jorge Drexler

‘Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día’ – CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, Sting

‘La Perla’ – Rosalía, Yahritza y Su Esencia

‘Niño’ – Milo J

Best Música Urbana Album

‘Cosa Nuestra: Capitulo 0 – Rauw Alejandr Omerta’ – J Balvin, Ryan Castro

‘Hopi Sende’ – Ryan Castro

‘Omakase’ – Alvaro Diaz

‘El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1)’ – Feid vs Ferxxo – Feid

‘Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout’ – Young Miko

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

‘Free Spirits’ – CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso

‘Taraca’ – Jorge Drexler

‘La Vida Era Más Corta’ – Milo J

‘Juanesteban’ – Juanes

‘Shine’ – Fito Pae

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

‘Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar’ – Grupo Frontera

‘Aunque Me Duela’ – Lupita Infante

‘La Madrina’ – Mari Nobre

‘Dinastía (Deluxe)’ – Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

‘¡Vida México!’ – Carlos Rivera

Best Tropical Latin Album

‘País Portatil’ – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

‘El Alma En Clave’ – Luis Enrique

‘Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya’ – Fonseca

‘Más Que Palabras’ – Grupo Niche

‘El Último Disco Vol. 1’ – Carlos Vives

Best Global Music Performance

‘Varuvaaiy’ – Devan Ekambaram ft. Susha

‘Una Flor En Cada Estrella’ – Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

‘Bando (Orchestral)’ – Angélique Kidjo ft. Pharrell Williams and Quavo

‘Porcelana’ – Rosalía, Dougie F

‘Dai Dai’ – Shakira, Burna Boy

Best African Music Performance

‘Gratitude’ – Asake

‘Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?’) – Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr

‘No Tradition, No Africa’ – King Ayisoba ft. Rocky Dawuni

‘Big Daddy’ – Tems

‘Jogodo’ – Wizkid and Asake

Best Global Music Album

‘Equilibrivm’ – Anitta

‘Oriadé’ – Davido

‘Hope!!!’ – Angelique Kidjo

‘Starrgirl’ – Ayra Starr

‘Love is a Kingdom’ – Tems

Best Reggae Album

‘Too Too Bad’ – Buju Banton

‘Exile’ – Chronixx

‘Brightside’ – Ziggy Marley

‘The Art of Acceptance’ – Protoje

‘Supernova’ – Runkus

‘Lottery’ – Shaggy’

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

‘Night Music’ – Vicente Avella

‘Balance’ – Paul Averginos

‘Liminal’ – Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe

‘Unspoken Psalms’ – Chris Redding

‘Tantrika’ – White Sun

Best Children’s Music Album

‘All in Good Time’ – Snooknuk

‘Hasta La Vista…Baby’ – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

‘Little Birdie’s Big Symphony’ – Scott and Mark Hoying

‘Magnificent’ – Lachi

‘Starchild, Vol. 1’ – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Comedy Album

‘Good Girl’ – Nikki Glaser

‘Joy in the Trenches’ – Trevor Noah

‘Legacy’ – Wanda Sykes

‘100 Sound Effects’ – Fred Armisen

‘Take a Banana for the Ride’ – Jeff Ross

‘The Unstoppable…’ – Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Future Boy – Michael J. Fox

The Look – Michelle Obama

The Man on the Run – Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

Remix Meditation – Lil Jon

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton

Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Various Artists

Stranger Things Season 5 – Various Artists

Wicked: For Good – Various Artists

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Wuthering Heights – Charli xcx

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson

Widow’s Bay – David Fleming

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes – John Paesano

007: First Light – Joe Henson and Alexis Leon Smith

Ghost of Yōtei – Toma Otowa

Marvel’s Wolverine – David Fleming

Star Wars: Zero Company – Gordy Haab

Best Song Written for Visual Media

‘House’ (from Wuthering Heights) – Charli xcx ft. John Cale

‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ (from Toy Story 5) – Taylor Swift

‘Need Someone’ (from The Pitt) – Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik

‘No Place Like Home’ (from Wicked: For Good) – Cynthia Erivo

‘Runway’ (from The Devil Wears Prada 2) – Lady Gaga, Doechii

Best Music Video

‘Lost Boys’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘Storm’ – Gener8ion, Yung Lean

‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ – Ariana Grande

‘Click Clack Symphony’ – Raye ft. Hans Zimmer

‘Berghain’ – Rosalía ft. Björk and Yves Tumor

Best Music Film

‘To Be Celestial vs. That’s The Weight of the World’ – Earth, Wind & Fire

‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live’ – Billie Eilish

‘Man on the Run’ – Paul McCartney

‘Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert’ – Elvis Presley

‘Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story’ – Various Artists

Best Recording Package

Coloring Book – Weezer

Horizons / West – Thrice

If You Can Hold Your Breath – Karate

Nothing’s About to Happen to Me – Mitski

Power to the People – John Lennon and Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests

Best Album Cover

‘God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops’ – Rapsody

‘Sad and Beautiful World’ – Mavis Staples

‘This Mirror Weighs a Ton’ – Interpol

‘West End Girl’ – Lily Allen

‘What Happened to the Streets?’ – 21 Savage

Best Album Notes

‘Chilfton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco’ – Clifton Chenier

Guglielmi: Amalia E Carlo (Live)’ – Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre

Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings’ – Antal Dorati

Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928’ – Ma Rainey

Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones LTD. (Super Deluxe Edition)’ – The Monkees

Best Historical Album

‘The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963’ – Bob Dylan

‘Classic V-Disc Big Bang Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set’ – Various Artists

‘Chilfton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco’ – Clifton Chenier

‘Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928’ – Ma Rainey

‘Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991’ – Tomasz Stańko

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

‘The Art of Loving’ – Olivia Dean

‘Lux’ – Rosalía

‘Middle of Nowhere’ – Kacey Musgraves

‘Nine Inch Noize’ – Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize

‘The Thread’ – Willow

Best Engineered Album, Classical

‘Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra’ – Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr and Oregon Symphony

‘Dvořak: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’; Simon: Four Black American Dances’ – Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

‘Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’’ – Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony

‘Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be’ – Joyce Didonato and Time for Three

‘Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light’ – Andrew Cyr and Metropolis Ensemble

‘Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine’ – Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Silas Brown

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Best Immersive Audio Album

‘Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy: 50th Anniversary Edition’ – Elton John

‘Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack)’ – Toma Otowa

‘The Grotesque & the Sublime’ – Iceland Symphony Orchestra

‘One Size Fits All’ – Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention

‘Petal’ – Ariana Grande

Best Instrumental Composition

‘Épilogue’ – Domi and JD Beck

‘Found in a Frozen Fog’ – Punch Brothers

‘King of Coins’ – Arkai and Lindsey Stirling

‘Listen..’ (from Disclosure Day) – John Williams

‘Solace (Compassion)’ – Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra and Ben Palmer

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

‘Blackbird’ – New York Vocal Collective

‘Olha Maria’ – Ben Wendel

‘Overjoyed’ – Chick Corea

‘Radio Newsreel’ – John Powell

‘Sir Duke’ – Kings Return

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

‘Click Clack Symphony.’ – Raye ft. Hans Zimmer

‘The Governor’s Waltz’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘Moon River’ – Studio Intensive Orchestra ft. Nnenna Freelon

‘Send In the Clowns’ – Cècile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley

‘Shrink to Fantasy’ – Willow

‘Small Eyes’ – Domi and JD Beck

Best Orchestral Performance

‘An American Dream?’ – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra

‘Clyne: Color Field’ – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

‘Cuong: Orbital’ – Albany Symphony

‘John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3’ – United States Marine Band

‘Pájaros Mágicos’ – Los Angeles Philharmonic

Best Opera Recording

‘Barber: Vanessa’ – National Symphony Orchestra; University of Maryland Concert Choir

‘Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay’ – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; Gene Scheer

‘Davis: The Central Park Five’ – Long Beach Opera; Richard Wesley

‘Little: What Belongs to You’ – Alarm Will Sound

‘Mazzoli: Breaking the Waves’ – Houston Grand Opera Orchestra; Houston Grand Opera Chorus; Royce Vavrek

Best Choral Performance

‘Hearne: Farming’ – The Crossing

‘Here I Am’ – Susanna Phillips; True Concort Orchestra; True Concord Voices and Tucson Girls Chorus

‘Hopkins: My Fatherland’ – Gregorio Nieto; Philharmonia Orchestra; The Bach Choir and Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral

‘Talbot: Piedra de Sol Sunstone’ – Conspirare

‘Yee: Trans Requiem’ – Katherine Goforth, Breanna Sinclaire, and Andrew Yee; Novus NY;

Trinity Choir and Trinity Youth Chorus

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

‘Bridgetower Project’ – Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D’Rivera, Ilya Kaler, an Rasa Vitauskaite

‘In Her Hands’ – Neave Trio

‘Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos’ – Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound

‘Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be’ – Joyce Didonato and Time for Three

‘Rhythm Nation’ – Publiquartet

Best Classical Instrument Solo

‘Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra’ – Oregon Symphony

‘Cuong: Re(new)al’ – Albany Symphony

‘Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4’ – Han Chen

‘Stewart: 24 American Caprices’ – Curtis Stewart

‘Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy’ – Kansas City Symphony

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

‘Lamenting Earth’ – Nicholas Phan, Myra Huang, Jasper Spring Quartet

‘Legends: Rebellion’ – Laura Strickling and Joy Schreier

‘The Living Spiritual’ – Kenneth Overton and Elizabeth Hill

‘Over My Head’ – John Holiday and Kevin Miller

‘Solitude’ – Reginald Mobley, Brandon J. Acker, and Douglas Balliett

Best Classical Composition

‘Black Mozart’ – Jon Batiste

‘My Brother’s Keeper’ – Steven Blier, Josha Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz’men Williams-Ali, and Jorell Williams

‘Renewal – Music of Viet Cuong’ – Sandbox Percussion

‘Rise’ – Imani Winds

’25×25′ – Sō Percussion

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