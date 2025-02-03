GRAMMYs 2025: The Rolling Stones & The Beatles among winners

The Rolling Stones, The Beatles & Sean Lennon at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty, Apple Corps/Universal/Press, Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones picked up awards, while Beyonce made history. See the full list here:

The 2025 GRAMMY Awards took place on Sunday (2nd February) and it was an extra special night.

The Rolling Stones picked up the Best Rock Album award for their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, while The Beatles won the Best Rock Performance gong for their groundbreaking, AI-assisted Now And Then single.

John Lennon's son Sean Lennon picked up the awards for both acts, while also accepting the GRAMMY Award for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for John Lennon's Mind Games.

Meanwhile, Beyonce made history by winning her first Album of the Year GRAMMY for Cowboy Carter and won the award for Best Country Album, which was presented by Taylor Swift.

See the full list of winners below.

Album of the year

Winner: Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the year

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

The Beatles - Now And Then

Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Charli XCX - 360

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Song of the year

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best new artist

Winner: Chappell Roan

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best pop vocal album

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Short N' Sweet

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best pop solo performance

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Beyonce - Bodyguard

Charli XCX - Apple

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Best pop duo/group performance

Winner: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift - Us

Beyonce ft Post Malone - Levii's Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine

Best dance/electronic recording

Winner: Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino - Witchy

Best dance/electronic album

Winner: Charli XCX - Brat

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Best dance/pop recording

Winner: Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Billie Eilish - L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best traditional pop vocal album

Winner: Norah Jones - Visions

Cyrille Aimee - A Fleur De Peau

Lake Street Dive - Good Together

Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream

Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish

Best Latin pop album

Winner: Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Anitta - Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Kenny García - García

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Best rock performance

Winner: The Beatles - Now And Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St Vincent - Broken Man

Best rock song

Winner: St Vincent - Broken Man

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Best rock album

Winner: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

The Black Crowes - Happiness B******s

Fontaines DC - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - TANGK

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Jack White - No Name

Best alternative music album

Winner: St Vincent - All Born Screaming

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Brittany Howard - What Now

Best alternative music performance

Winner: St Vincent - Flea

Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Best metal performance

Winner: Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best rap performance

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos - When The Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Best melodic rap performance

Winner: Rapsody ft Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani - Kehlani

Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You

Latto - Big Mama

Best rap song

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Rapsody ft Hit-Boy - Asteroids

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign - Carnival

Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Best rap album

Winner: Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

J Cole - Might Delete Later

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1

Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

Best country solo performance

Winner: Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best country duo/group performance

Winner: Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted

Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Best country song

Winner: Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em

Best country album

Winner: Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Best R&B performance

Winner: Muni Long - Made For Me (Live On BET)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

SZA - Saturn

Best R&B song

Winner: SZA - Saturn

Kehlani - After Hours

Tems - Burning

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long - Ruined Me

Best progressive R&B album

Joint Winner: Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You

Joint Winner: NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - Why Lawd?

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World

Kehlani - Crash

Best R&B album

Winner: Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Muni Long - Revenge

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Usher - Coming Home

Best African music performance

Winner: Tems - Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Burna Boy - Higher

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Daniel Nigro

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best comedy album

Winner: Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday You'll Die

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Winner: Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Bradley Cooper

The Color Purple - Various Artists

Deadpool & Wolverine - Various Artists

Saltburn - Various Artists

Twisters: The Album - Various Artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

Winner: Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shogun

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

Winner: Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla

John Paesano - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Wilbert Roget, II - Star Wars Outlaws

Best song written for visual media

Winner: Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From American Symphony)

Luke Combs - Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best audiobook narration

Winner: Jimmy Carter - Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Guy Oldfield - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words

Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra

Best music video

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best music film

Winner: American Symphony

June

Kings From Queens

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

The Greatest Night In Pop

Best jazz vocal album

Winner: Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Christie Dashiell - Journey In Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Best jazz instrumental album

Winner: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Ambrose Akinmusire ft Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley - Owl Song

Kenny Barron ft Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson - Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Best alternative jazz album

Winner: Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Best jazz performance

Winner: Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord

Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts, & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Chick Corea & Bela Fleck -Juno

Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts - Little Fears

Best musical theatre album

Winner: Hell's Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best opera recording

Winner: Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Catan: Florencia En El Amazonas - Yannick Nezet-Seguin (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Moravec: The Shining - Gerard Schwarz, conductor (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best orchestral performance

Winner: Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

John Adams: City Noir - Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance - Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Kodaly: Hary Janos Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major - JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen - Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Stravinsky: The Firebird - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)