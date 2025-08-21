Good Neighbours dub Oasis reunion shows as gimmick-free and "proper rock and roll"

Good Neighbours' Oli Fox and Scott Verrill and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Isaac Lamb, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The duo recalled their night watching the Manchester band, calling their performance "refreshing".

Good Neighbours have praised Oasis after watching their reunion shows at Wembley Stadium.

The one half of the London formed duo-comprised of Oli Fox and Scott Verrill may have attended the same sixth form as Blur's Damon Albarn, but they had plenty of praise for his former Britpop rivals when they watched them in London last month.

"It was unreal," gushed Verrill. "Pretty crazy the way that they just own that stage and don't try any gimmicks. Like the modern shows that you see now of a lot of bands and artists. There's, like explosions going off here, there's stuff going on there.

"They just came out, like, all four of them at the front with their guitars just, like, ripping and that was just like, really refreshing to see a proper rock and roll band just play through all of the catalogue."

Good Neighbours' Blue Sky Mentality album artwork. Picture: Press

The duo are set to release their debut studio album, Blue Sky Mentality, on 26th September and asked about its title, they revealed it reflects their approach to making music together.

"Blue Sky Mentality pretty early doors just became our motto with when we were creating songs," said Verrill. "We were both in this weird sort of limbo phase of doing music. Maybe two days, one day a week, and then the rest of the time doing these part time jobs that were just killing us. And there was like no money in the bank. You're sort of not even seeing your friends.

"So when we did get into the studio, we were a little bit jaded and a little bit down. But then when we started making Good Neighbours songs,we just sort of felt this thing on the horizon that something might be working for us in music. And it felt a bit hopeful and optimistic for once.

"So then Blue Sky Mentality became like, this is how we produce the songs. We can talk about like the rolling with the punches of everyday life. But then we cover it in this like blue sky production and it becomes kind of a bearable conversation to have with the listener."

