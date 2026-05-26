Good Charlotte's 2026 UK & European tour dates: Everything you should know

Good Charlotte will visit the UK. & Europe this winter. Picture: Jen Rosenstein

By Jenny Mensah

The pop-punkers will tour this side of the pond, with a string of dates which includes a date at The O2 London.

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Good Charlotte have announced UK and European tour dates for 2026.

The Girls & Boys rockers have announced their Motel du Cap dates, which will kick off this winter in Stockholm on 8th November and end with a date at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.

The string of shows - which will see American rock band Yellowcard as special guests - will also include a date at The O2, London, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 29th May from 10am.

Get their full dates below and find out how to buy tickets...

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Good Charlotte's 2026 UK & European tour dates:

8th Nov: Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

11th Nov: Munich, Germany - Zenith

13th Nov: Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

14th Nov: Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

16th Nov: Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

17th Nov: Paris, France - Zenith Paris

19th Nov: London, England - The O2

20th Nov: Manchester, England - Co-op Live

How to buy tickets:

Good Charlotte's pre-sale takes place on Tuesday 26th May at 10am local time.

All GC Reward members will be granted an hour early access to the presale.

General on sale starts on Friday 29th May at 10am local time.

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