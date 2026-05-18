We've partnered with McLaren Racing

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Global has joined the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as an Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner. Picture: McLaren Racing/Press

Global joins the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as an Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner.

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By Radio X

McLaren Racing and Global have announced a new partnership that will see Global join the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as an Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner at key European races this season.

As part of the multi‑year agreement, Global will be integrated into the team’s race‑week activity at Monaco, Silverstone and other key European races. The partnership brings together two organisations united by performance, precision and the ability to reach audiences at scale.

Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, has said: “Global shares our commitment to precision, performance and reaching fans in meaningful ways.

"Bringing them into some of our most iconic race environments will add real value to how we connect with audiences throughout the season. We look forward to working closely with the Global team across the selected races.”

On selected race weekends, Global Player branding will feature on race‑team headsets worn by McLaren Racing personnel and team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Branding will also extend across digital assets, delivering prominent visibility for Global across McLaren Racing’s global fanbase.