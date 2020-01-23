Stereophonics to perform at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk

The Welsh legends will be just one of the artists to play the star-studded ceremony in London on 5 March.

You’ve been voting for who will pick up the prestigious trophies at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk...

Now we can reveal some of the huge names performing on Thursday 5 March at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London.

Performing on the night will be Stereophonics, who have been nominated for Best Group, Best Indie and Best British Act. One of Radio X's favourite bands, 2019 saw Kelly Jones and his crew release their eleventh studio album, Kind, which features the singles Fly Like An Eagle and Bust This Town.

We can now reveal some of the huge names performing at #TheGlobalAwards 2020 with @VeryNetwork! On March 5th @Camila_Cabello @Stereophonics @OfficialAitch @RealAled & @RussellTheVoice will play @EventimApollo on what promises to be a huge night! Ticket details to follow… ✨🎫 pic.twitter.com/YTyN0ustbp — Radio X (@RadioX) January 23, 2020

Formed in 1992 in South Wales, Stereophonics made a huge splash with their debut album Word Gets Around, and their nearly three decade career has seen them unleash classic songs like Local Boy In The Photograph, A Thousands Trees, Just Looking and the chart-topping Dakota.

Also performing at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk will be Best Female Nominee Camila Cabello; Best British Act, Best Hip-Hop & RnB and Best Song nominee Aitch; and two of the names nominated for Best Classical Act, performing together, Aled Jones and Russell Watson.

Tickets for the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk go on sale on Friday 31 January, with pre-sale tickets available on Thursday 30 January if you register here or visit the Global Player app on 30 January.

You can help decide if the stars will be celebrating on the night - just open the Global Player app to have your say or click here to vote now.

All Global’s radio stations including Radio X, Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 5th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

Stars nominated in the longlists include Stereophonics, Sam Fender, Jade Bird, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Dave, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid, Young T and Bugsey, ,Gareth Malone, Sir Karl Jenkins, Ed Sheeran, Aitch and Dua Lipa.

Ed Sheeran leads the charge with the greatest number of nominations at six, closely followed by Aitch with five. Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Young T and Bugsey, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid and Mabel all have four to their names.

New to The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk is the Best Podcast category, which will be voted for by the public. The longlist for the category includes podcasts from David Walliams (David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast), Stacey Solomon (Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon), Adam Buxton (The Adam Buxton Podcast) as well My Dad Wrote A Porno, Full Disclosure with James O’Brien, Dear Joan and Jericha and Today In Focus.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “This is one of the biggest nights in the awards calendar and we’re so thrilled to return for a third consecutive year. Only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and we will have a fantastic line up of performers on the night to announce soon. Now it’s time for the public to start voting for their favourite artists, songs and podcasts as we get ready to crown our winners on 5th March.”

In previous years, the prestigious ceremony has drawn performances from the likes of Kasabian, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Lang Lang, Mark Ronson and Blossoms.

The Global Player allows listeners worldwide to enjoy all Global’s radio brands, Heart, Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, LBC, Capital XTRA and Gold, all in one place and includes over 1500 premium podcasts.