The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk: tickets on sale now!

Global Awards Tickets On Sale Now! Picture: Global

Stereophonics, Ellie Goulding and Aitch are just some of the artists to play the star-studded ceremony in London on 5 March.

You’ve been voting for who will pick up the prestigious trophies at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk... Now we can reveal some of the huge names performing on Thursday 5 March at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London.

Performing on the night will be Stereophonics, who have been nominated for Best Group, Best Indie and Best British Act. One of Radio X's favourite bands, 2019 saw Kelly Jones and his crew release their eleventh studio album, Kind, which features the singles Fly Like An Eagle and Bust This Town.

For access requirements, please contact the venue on 020 8563 3800

Formed in 1992 in South Wales, Stereophonics made a huge splash with their debut album Word Gets Around, and their nearly three decade career has seen them unleash classic songs like Local Boy In The Photograph, A Thousands Trees, Just Looking and the chart-topping Dakota.

Just added to the bill at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk are British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and Australian chart-topper Tones & I.

Also performing will be Best Female Nominee Camila Cabello; Best British Act, Best Hip-Hop & RnB and Best Song nominee Aitch; and two of the names nominated for Best Classical Act, performing together, Aled Jones and Russell Watson.

You can help decide if the stars will be celebrating on the night - just open the Global Player app to have your say or click here to vote now.

Aitch 2019. Picture: Press

All Global’s radio stations including Radio X, Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 5th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

Stars nominated in the longlists include Stereophonics, Sam Fender, Jade Bird, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Dave, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid, Young T and Bugsey, ,Gareth Malone, Sir Karl Jenkins, Ed Sheeran, Aitch and Dua Lipa.

Ed Sheeran leads the charge with the greatest number of nominations at six, closely followed by Aitch with five. Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Young T and Bugsey, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid and Mabel all have four to their names.

Chris Moyles on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

New to The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk is the Best Podcast category, which will be voted for by the public. The longlist for the category includes podcasts from The Chris Moyles Show, David Walliams (David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast), Stacey Solomon (Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon), Adam Buxton (The Adam Buxton Podcast) as well My Dad Wrote A Porno, Full Disclosure with James O’Brien, Dear Joan and Jericha and Today In Focus.

Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan at The Global Awards 2019. Picture: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “This is one of the biggest nights in the awards calendar and we’re so thrilled to return for a third consecutive year. Only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and we will have a fantastic line up of performers on the night to announce soon. Now it’s time for the public to start voting for their favourite artists, songs and podcasts as we get ready to crown our winners on 5th March.”

In previous years, the prestigious ceremony has drawn performances from the likes of Kasabian, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Lang Lang, Mark Ronson and Blossoms.

