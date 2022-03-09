Glass Animals' Heat Waves climbs Billboard Hot 100 to score number one

Glass Animals have scored a Billboard Hot 100 number one with Heat Waves. Picture: Meredith Truax/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Find out more about the British four-piece who's Heat Waves track has climbed the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Glass Animals have hit the headlines after climbing their Billboard Hot 100.

The indie four-piece have become a household name in the States, after their sleeper track Heat Waves slowly climbed the American pop chart.

The song spent a whopping 59 weeks on the chart before ascending to the top spot, beating Mariah Carey's previous record of 39 weeks for All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Find out more about the band, their number Billboard Hot 100 number one single and their upcoming live dates.

Watch the official video for Heat Waves below:

Who are Glass Animals?

Glass Animals are a UK indie four-piece, who formed in Oxford in 2010. They comprise of lead singer, songwriter and producer Dave Bayley and his childhood friends drummer Joe Seward, bassist Ed Irwing-Singer and guitarist Drew MacFarlane.

When was Glass Animals Heat Waves released?

The band's Heat Waves single was first released from their third studio album on 29th June 2020. It is the groups most successful single to date, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a record-breaking 59 weeks on the chart.

What did they say about the achievement?

Glass Animals frontman said: We just woke up on our tour bus and found out we had a number one single in the United States of America, a Billboard hot 100 number one, which is ridiculous.

" We absolutely can't believe it. The song Heat Waves as well, which is one of the most personal songs I've ever written."

Watch their reaction video in full here:

Where did Glass Animals get their name from?

Glass Animals chose their name from random words in the dictionary.

How many albums do Glass Animals have?

Glass Animals have three albums so far, 2014's Zaba, 2016's How to Be a Human Being and 2020's Dreamland.

What are Glass Animals' tour dates?

Yes, the Oxford outfit are currently in North America on their Dreamland tour. Find out their dates below:

9th March 2022: Keller Auditorium,

10th March 2022: WaMu Theater,

11th March 2022: WaMu Theater,

13th March 2022: The Uniion Event Center

14th March 2022: Mission Ballroom,

16th March 2022: The Sylvee,

17th March 2022: The Armory,

18th March 2022: UIC Pavilion,

20th March 2022: Miller High Life Theater,

21st March 2022: Murat Theatre,

22 March 2022: The Louisville Palace,

23 March 2022: The Factory,

