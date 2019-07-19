Gerry Cinnamon adds second Glasgow date to 2019 UK tour
19 July 2019, 11:41 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 11:48
The Canter singer has added a fresh date in his native country after tickets for Glasgow's SSE Hydro sold out in minutes.
Gerry Cinnamon has added a second Scottish date to his UK tour this year.
After previously sharing new dates for November this year, the Belter singer then confirmed two homecoming gigs for 2019, which went on sale this Friday (19 July).
Now, the Scottish singer-songwriter has added a fresh date at the SSE Hydro on 21 December 2019 - with tickets on sale now.
Second night at the Hydro it is then.— GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) July 19, 2019
Cinnamon previously told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the lack of Scottish dates on his tour: "Sometimes when you're playing certain festivals you're not allowed to announce other dates, you know what I mean?"
The Belter singer added: "But if folk think I'm not gonna be playing my hometown, they've lost it!"
See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK tour dates:
November 2019:
Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast
Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin
Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Thurs 7 November - Liverpool Echo Arena
Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,
Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth
Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich
Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *EXTRA DATE ADDED
Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *SOLD OUT
Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Saturdday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live -
December 2019:
Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro - *SOLD OUT
Friday 21 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro - *EXTRA DATE ADDED
See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 summer tour dates below:
26-29 July - Kendal Calling Festival - Lowther Deer Park - BUY TICKETS
11 August - Custom Square House - Belfast, UK