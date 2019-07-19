Gerry Cinnamon adds second Glasgow date to 2019 UK tour

The Canter singer has added a fresh date in his native country after tickets for Glasgow's SSE Hydro sold out in minutes.

Gerry Cinnamon has added a second Scottish date to his UK tour this year.

After previously sharing new dates for November this year, the Belter singer then confirmed two homecoming gigs for 2019, which went on sale this Friday (19 July).

Now, the Scottish singer-songwriter has added a fresh date at the SSE Hydro on 21 December 2019 - with tickets on sale now.

Second night at the Hydro it is then.

On sale now.

Cheers x



Tickets @ https://t.co/LY04LaqwAf pic.twitter.com/xOMWLQspKO — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) July 19, 2019

Cinnamon previously told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the lack of Scottish dates on his tour: "Sometimes when you're playing certain festivals you're not allowed to announce other dates, you know what I mean?"

The Belter singer added: "But if folk think I'm not gonna be playing my hometown, they've lost it!"

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK tour dates:

November 2019:

Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool Echo Arena

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *EXTRA DATE ADDED

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *SOLD OUT

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturdday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live -

December 2019:

Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro - *SOLD OUT

Friday 21 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro - *EXTRA DATE ADDED

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 summer tour dates below:

26-29 July - Kendal Calling Festival - Lowther Deer Park - BUY TICKETS

11 August - Custom Square House - Belfast, UK