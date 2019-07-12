Gerry Cinnamon adds Scottish dates to 2019 UK tour: how to buy tickets

Gerry Cinnamon live. Picture: Press

The Canter singer-songwriter has added homecoming dates to his 2019 UK tour. Find out where he's going and how to buy tickets.

Gerry Cinnamon has added Scottish dates to his UK tour.

After previously sharing new dates for November this year, the Belter singer has now confirmed two huge homecoming gigs for 2019.

The Canter singer-songwriter will now play Aberdeen's P&J Live on Saturday 23 November and round off the year with a show at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on Friday 20 December.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday at 9am.

Fans can sign up for access to the pre-sale below:

Happening Scotland 🙋‍♂️

New tour dates announced

-

Also wee gig on the green tonight - 7.30pm

Cheers x

____________________

Pre-sale Wed 9am

General sale Friday 9am

Names on ticks. 4 pp. Read T&Cs.

Sign up for pre-sale access now - https://t.co/QZ9DSeFkBD pic.twitter.com/IURi0Iezne — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) July 12, 2019

The news comes after Cinnamon told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "Sometimes when you're playing certain festivals you're not allowed to announce other dates, you know what I mean?"

The Belter singer added: "But if folk think I'm not gonna be playing my hometown, they've lost it!"

Watch his response here:

Gerry Cinnamon is headed to TRNSMT Festival this weekend, where he will play a supporting slot on the main stage ahead of Friday's headliner Stormzy.

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK tour dates:

November 2019:

Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool Echo Arena

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *EXTRA DATE ADDED

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *SOLD OUT

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturdday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live - *JUST ADDED

December 2019:

Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro - *JUST ADDED

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 summer tour dates below:

12-14 July - TRNSMT Festival - Glasgow Green, Scotland

18 July - Benicassim Festival 2019

26-29 July - Kendal Calling Festival - Lowther Deer Park

11 August - Custom Square House - Belfast, UK