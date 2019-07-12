Gerry Cinnamon adds Scottish dates to 2019 UK tour: how to buy tickets
12 July 2019, 10:42 | Updated: 12 July 2019, 10:48
The Canter singer-songwriter has added homecoming dates to his 2019 UK tour. Find out where he's going and how to buy tickets.
Gerry Cinnamon has added Scottish dates to his UK tour.
After previously sharing new dates for November this year, the Belter singer has now confirmed two huge homecoming gigs for 2019.
The Canter singer-songwriter will now play Aberdeen's P&J Live on Saturday 23 November and round off the year with a show at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on Friday 20 December.
Tickets will go on general sale on Friday at 9am.
The news comes after Cinnamon told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "Sometimes when you're playing certain festivals you're not allowed to announce other dates, you know what I mean?"
The Belter singer added: "But if folk think I'm not gonna be playing my hometown, they've lost it!"
Watch his response here:
Gerry Cinnamon is headed to TRNSMT Festival this weekend, where he will play a supporting slot on the main stage ahead of Friday's headliner Stormzy.
See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK tour dates:
November 2019:
Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast
Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin
Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Thurs 7 November - Liverpool Echo Arena
Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,
Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth
Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich
Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *EXTRA DATE ADDED
Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - *SOLD OUT
Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Saturdday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live - *JUST ADDED
December 2019:
Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro - *JUST ADDED
See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 summer tour dates below:
12-14 July - TRNSMT Festival - Glasgow Green, Scotland - BUY TICKETS
18 July - Benicassim Festival 2019 - BUY TICKETS
26-29 July - Kendal Calling Festival - Lowther Deer Park - BUY TICKETS
11 August - Custom Square House - Belfast, UK