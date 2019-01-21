VIDEO: Gerry Cinnamon plays new song Dark Days at Amsterdam gig

See the Scottish singer-songwriter perform in the Dutch capital.

Gerry Cinnamon played two blinding gigs in Amsterdam and debuted new a song last week.

The Sometimes singer took to the Dutch capital city to help his loyal fans beat the January blues by playing the Paradiso on Friday 18 January and Melkweg Saturday 19 January respectively.

Watch him perform Dark Days, which he told the crowd was a new song above.

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon's Discoland samples these Happy Hardcore tunes

Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press

Watch the crowds go wild to his Kampfire Vampire track:

Gerry Cinnamon also played favourites in the likes of Belter and Sometimes at the gigs, which saw a strong Scottish contingent in the crowds.

Meanwhile, Gerry Cinnamon is one of the acts nominated for Rising Star at the Global Awards 2019.

Jade Bird also gets a nod in the Rising Star category, while Arctic Monkeys, Muse and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are up for the public vote in the Best Group category.

Cinnamon recently spoke to Radio X about his growing success, telling Gordon Smart: "It’s mad, innit? It’s been happening for ages and kind of building up and building up.

"However, not one for the spotlight, Gerry added: "I’ve been trying to kind of stay out of the limelight as much as I can, do you know what I mean? It’s a bit mental, cos I like to keep myself to myself. It’s getting a bit tasty. Some of the messages I’ve been getting have been crazy.”

READ MORE: Things you should know about Gerry Cinnamon

The Castlemilk rocker also gave an update on his second album and the follow-up to 2017's Erratic Cinematic.

"I can’t stop writing, I just want to get everything out, he told Radio X. "I’m building a studio. I want to be up and running by the end of the year.

As soon as it’s ready, man, I don’t know. Whenever it’s ready."

The Sometimes singer added: "I’ve not slept in about a month now. I’m gonna start going to the gym or something."

Gerry Cinnamon is embarking on UK tour dates this year.

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK tour dates below:

Thursday 7 March - Belfast Ulster Hall

Friday 8 March - Dublin Olympia Theatre

Friday 22 March - Newcastle O2 Academy

Saturday 23 March - Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

Sunday 24 March - Leeds O2 Academy

Tuesday 26 March - Oxford O2 Academy

Thursday 28 March - Cardiff Tramshed

Friday 29 March- London Forum O2 Kentish Town

Saturday 30 March - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sunday 31 March - Birmingham O2 Institute