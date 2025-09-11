Gene Gallagher's VILLANELLE unveil debut single Hinge & announce 2025 UK tour

Villanelle press image. Picture: Seb Barros

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to the band's debut single and find out where they are headed on tour this year.

Gene Gallagher's band VILLANELLE have launched their debut single.

The son of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher previously has previously played shows with his budding band around the UK, even opening for his dad's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates in 2024, but now they're ready to go it alone.

Much like the material we've heard from them in the past, Hinge is a grunge-inspired single that will have you drawing heavy comparisons between the band and the likes of Nirvana.

Listen to Hinge below:

Hinge

Frontman Gene said of the inspiration behind the single in a press release: "Hinge is about paranoia derived from sleepless nights. I was probably hungover when I wrote it."

"Hinge is just simple and high energy," added guitarist Ben Taylor. "Anyone can play it, but no one can play it like us."

To celebrate the release of the single, the band - completed by Jack Schiavo on bass and Andrew Richmond on drums - are set to play a sold-out show at London's Jaguar Shoes tonight (11th September).

And it seems there's much more to come, with an EP in the works for the band who say they're driven by a "genuine passion and drive to bring back rock music again".

Speaking more about their sound, Schiavo told NME: "Where we meet is this mix of grunge, shoegaze, punk and alternative rock. That’s right in the centre. Ben’s influences are more in that English alternative rock space, mine’s more of that ‘60s and ’70s rock space, and then Gene’s are like ‘90s American rock bands. In the middle is where we all interact."

He added: “I’m bringing Black Sabbath, Gene’s bringing Nirvana, Ben’s bringing Arctic Monkeys.”

Read more:

Meanwhile, VILLANELLE are set to wrap up this year by embarking on a headline UK tour, which kick off at McChuills in Glasgow on 4th December and include dates The Castle Hotel in Manchester and a hometown show at The Lexington in London.

Tickets for the dates will go on sale here from 17th September at 9am.

See VILLANELLE's December 2025 UK tour dates:

4th December - Glasgow, McChuills

5 December - Sunderland, Independent

7 December - Stockton, KU

9 December - Preston, The Ferret

10 December - Manchester, The Castle Hotel

11 December - Northwich, The Salty Dog

14 December - Oxford, The Jericho

15 December - London, The Lexington

16 December - Southampton, The Joiners

