Gary Neville joins The Reytons on stage in Manchester after skit pretending he was joining the band

Gary Neville joined The Reytons in Cardiff. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former England football player joined the band in live at the Aviva Studios after they released a skit about him replacing bassist Lee Holland on tour last year.

Gary Neville has joined The Reytons on stage in Manchester.

The former England footballer and pundit helped the indie rockers perform their Love Life anthem during the gig at Manchester's Aviva Studios on Saturday night (8th March).

Watch the epic moment below:

After his on stage appearance, The Reytons frontman praised the former Man Utd player, telling the crowd: "“He is honestly one of the most down-to-earth and nicest people we’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

The Rotherham band previously went viral alongside the famous football pundit when they announced that he would replace bassist Lee Holland on their 2025 dates.

The skit, which was shared on social media last September, saw the four-piece auditioning Neville for the role, testing his suitability across several factors such as movement, height, dietary requirements and his pint-downing speed.

However, they stop just short of testing him on bass as the star admitted: "I've never played bass in my life," to which they replied: "You're In".

REYTONS BACK ON TOUR!!!!



Gary Neville joins The Reytons??? We're right back at it in February with some huge shows across the country!! Early access tickets available on Wednesday for everyone who pre-orders the 'Clifton Park' live album!!! General sale, 10am Friday...… pic.twitter.com/M3qT9RiJ3U — THE REYTONS (@TheReytons) September 16, 2024

The Reytons 2025 adrenaline-fuelled live shows saw them hit major venues across the UK, including the O2 Academy Brixton in London which (alongside the Aviva studios) included 5,000-capacity crowds.

With the sold-out UK leg of the tour now behind them, The Reytons are gearing up for their European tour at the end of March, before heading back to familiar ground.

The Red Smoke four-piece will make a stop at Neighbourhood Weekender in May, before they play another headline show at Galvanizers Yard SWG3 in Glasgow in July and headlining Saturday night at Tramlines Festival 2025.

See The Reyton’s 2025 UK dates:

24th May - Neighbourhood Weekender, Victoria Park, Warrington

19th July – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers Yard SWG3

24th July - Tramlines 2025, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

The Reytons - Red Smoke (Live from Clifton Park)

