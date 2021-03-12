Four Lads in Jeans share sea shanty cover of Friday hit

Four Lads In Jeans release Sea Shanty version of Friday hit. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The friends behind the viral meme have struck again with a Sea Shanty cover of Friday by Riton x Nightcrawlers (Feat. Mufasa & Hypeman).

Global internet sensations Four Lads in Jeans have been deepfaked once again.

The friends behind the viral meme, who captured the nation in 2020, have now covered the UK smash hit, Friday, by Riton x Nightcrawlers (Feat. Mufasa & Hypeman).

Jamie, Connor, Kevin and Alex first found fame after sharing a photo on a sesh in Birmingham Town, which made them overnight stars.

Then a deepfake surfaced of the four singing along to TikTok sea shanty hit The Wellerman by Nathan Evans, which catapulted the lads to superstardom.

With rumours of a spot on the next Love Island and a supposed Netflix deal later, the Four Lads in Jeans have gone even further by lending their voices and faces to the UK Top 5 hit.

Watch them in action below:

The cover comes after the lads teamed up with Sony to become the faces of their WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones and give advice with how to deal with internet trolls.

Promotional photos sees the pals modelling the £350 headphones in homage to the original picture which shot them to fame.

Four Lads in Jeans sign Sony noise-cancelling headphones deal. Picture: Press/Sony

The friends were photographed separately to ensure a photoshoot that adhered to government guidelines, with the imagery then photoshopped together.

The Four Lads in Jeans, said: "The past few months have been a rollercoaster. We’ve gone from being four normal lads from Birmingham, to having a platform on which we can talk about helping others after the situation we were put in. We’ve been stereotyped and mocked online, receiving a barrage of unwanted comments and know there are so many people out there in the same position. We’re delighted to have been asked by Sony to front their latest WH-1000XM4 digital campaign!"

