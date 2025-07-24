Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham announce first ever reissue of Buckingham Nicks album

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham on their Buckingham Nicks album cover. Picture: Press/Rhino

The former Fleetwood Mac bandmates have

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks have announced the first ever reissue of their 1973 album Buckingham Nicks.

The Fleetwood Mac legends' only studio album together as a duo will be reissued for the first time on 19th September.

Originally released in 1973 and unavailable for decades, the album has been sourced from the original analog master tapes to make its return vinyl, and will be available as hi-res digital files for its CD and digital release.

Recorded at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles and produced by Keith Olsen, the album witnesses Nicks and Buckingham’s tightly wound harmonies and sharply contrasting songwriting voices across 10 tracks.

Available exclusively at Rhino.com and internationally at select Warner Music Group stores, the album limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies and a special version - which is limited to 2,000 copies - includes two replica 7-inch singles featuring the original single mixes of “Crying In The Night” b/w “Crying In The Night” b/w “Stephanie” and “Don’t Let Me Down Again” b/w “Races Are Run.”

The record opens with a Nicks original, “Crying In The Night, “an earthy preview of what was coming for Fleetwood Mac with cascading harmonies.”

Listen to it here:

Buckingham Nicks - Crying In The Night (Official Audio)

BUCKINGHAM NICKS (RHINO HIGH FIDELITY)TRACKISTING:

Side One

Crying In The Night Stephanie Without A Leg To Stand On Crystal Long Distance Winner

Side Two

Don’t Let Me Down Again Django Races Are Run Lola (My Love) Frozen Love

BUCKINGHAM NICKS SINGLES

Crying In The Night (Single Version) Stephanie” (Single Version)

Don’t Let Me Down Again” (Single Version) Races Are Run (Single Version)

