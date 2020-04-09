Feeder ask fans to help remake their Just A Day video for a good cause

9 April 2020, 13:07 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 13:11

The Newport-formed band have reached out to their fans asking them to send in their new video clips during the pandemic.

Feeder have asked fans to help them recreate their Just A Day video from their homes "for a good cause" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

The Newport band - comprised of Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose - took to social media to announce they'd be rebooting their famous video for the 2001 single, which saw fans perform to the track as part of competition.

Watch their clip above.

Grant Nichols of Feeder at CoppaFeel! FestiFeel 2019
Grant Nichols of Feeder at CoppaFeel! FestiFeel 2019. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The duo wrote: "When we made the Just A Day video we had no idea how popular it would become.

"As such we vowed to never remake it...until now. In these unprecedented and difficult times we felt that it was time to remake the video for a good cause. If you would like to get involved send your videos in."

Watch the band's iconic original video for Just A Day here:

READ MORE: The best music videos of the 2000s

