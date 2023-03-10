Fat Boy Slim announces gig at London’s Alexandra Palace to replace two Brixton shows

Fatboy Slim is set for a gig at London's Ally Pally. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns)Getty

The Praise You DJ is set to play the north London venue after two sold-out nights at Brixton had to be cancelled.

Fat Boy Slim has announced a show at London’s Alexandra Palace on Saturday 10th June.

The Rockafeller Skank DJ has replaced his two sold-out shows at the O2 Brixton Academy with a gig at the North London venue.

Tickets for his two Brixton shows will still be valid for the new venue and the remainder of the tickets will go on sale next Wednesday 15th March.

Taking to Instagram the DJ, whose real name is Norman Cook, wrote: “My 2 sold-out Brixton shows can’t go ahead but the good news is, we’ve managed to get Ally Pally for Saturday 10th June AND there’s room for some more of you to come!

He added: “If you already have a Brixton ticket it is valid for this too”.

The O2 Academy Brixton remains closed after Lambeth Council suspended its licence for a further three months.

It follows a fatal crowd crush at the venue during an Asake gig, which claimed two lives and left another person in critical condition.

The suspension will be in place until 16th April 2023.

Meanwhile, the Brighton DJ revealed that he’d wished he’d never met David Bowie.

According to The Argus, the DJ took part in an interview with Kevin Bishop at Brighton Beach House where he spoke candidly about everything from his decision to go sober to his past regrets.

Asked if he feels people should meet their heroes, he responded: "Umm. Most of them."

Quizzed if there's any one he'd actually wished he'd never met, the Praise You DJ revealed: "It's David Bowie," which provoked gasps in the crowd.

The DJ - whose real name is Norman Cook - went on to describe the event, which occurred after he'd played at a private show held by Bowie as a warm up for his tour.

“I had had a few drinks, by the way," he told the crowd, before explaining that he reached out to Bowie at the afterparty and asked him for a cigarette as a fellow "Bromley boy," since he also has connections to the area.

According to Norman Cook, “One Bromley boy, to another can I have a fag off you?” According to Cook, the Ziggy Stardust icon looked at him blankly and handed him a cigarette.

When he said: “I’m Fatboy Slim, by the way,” Bowie apparently responded with: "yeah, I know" before continuing his conversation with someone else.

Though the Right Here, Right Now star admits that Bowie was "perfectly civil" he admits he was "just deflated" because the icon seemed "unimpressed".

He added: “Most of the people who you love are lovely really and the bigger they are the lovelier they tend to be, they don’t need to prove their ego or that they’re cleverer than you.

"The big ones are just really nice people."

