Fall Out Boy at The O2, London: stage times, support and more

3 November 2023, 11:42 | Updated: 3 November 2023, 12:51

Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy play the second of two nights in London. Picture: Press

The So Much (for) Stardust rockers play the second of their two nights in the UK capital. Find out when you can expect them on stage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fall Out Boy take to the stage at The O2, London tonight (3rd November).

The Sugar, We're Going Down rockers will play the second of their two nights at the venue, treating fans to a career-spanning set and hits from their most recent album So Much (for) Stardust.

Find out what time you can expect them on stage and who joins them as support below.

What time are Fall Out Boy on at The O2 London?

  • Fall Out Boy will take to the stage at 8.50pm.

Who's supporting Fall Out Boy at The O2, London?

  • Support comes from American pop rockers PVRIS and Vermont singer, rapper and songwriter nothing, nowhere, whose real name is Joseph Edward Mulherin.

What are the Fall Out Boy stage times at The O2, London?

  • Doors to concourse: 5.30pm
  • Doors to arena seats: 6:30pm
  • Nothing, Nowhere: 7.00pm
  • Pvris: 7.50pm
  • Fall Out Boy: 8.50pm

All timings approx and subject to change. Please arrive in good time to avoid disappointment.

What will Fall Out Boy play on their setlist?

Take a look at the band's set from the previous night in London for an idea of what they might play.

Fall Out Boy setlist at The O2, Arena on 2nd November 2023:

  1. Love From the Other Side
  2. The Phoenix
  3. Sugar, We're Goin Down
  4. Uma Thurman
  5. A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"
  6. Dead on Arrival
  7. Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy (with Awsten Knight of Waterparks)
  8. Calm Before the Storm
  9. This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race
  10. Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes
  11. Heaven, Iowa
  12. Bang the Doldrums
  13. Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet
  14. Fake Out
  15. Mr. Blue Sky (Electric Light Orchestra cover)
  16. I’ve Got All This Ringing In My Ears and None On My Fingers (Partial, Piano Medley)
  17. Golden (Partial, Piano Medley)
  18. So Much (for) Stardust
  19. Play Video
  20. Baby Annihilation
  21. Song 2(Blur cover)
  22. Dance, Dance
  23. Hold Me Like a Grudge
  24. The (Shipped) Gold Standard (Live Debut, Magic 8 Ball Song)
  25. Young Volcanoes(Magic 8 Ball Song)
  26. My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
  27. Thnks fr th Mmrs
  28. Centuries
  29. Saturday

How to get to The O2 Arena, London:

The O2 is at SE10 0DX

You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.

The arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.

Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.

Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.

Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there and for a map of the venue.

Fall Out Boy | According To Google

More Music News

Miles Kane and The Beatles in 1965

Miles Kane covers The Beatles' Now And Then

Miles Kane

Bruce Springsteen performs at MetLife Stadium in 2023

Bruce Springsteen adds second London show to 2024 tour

Hozier has announced huge dates for 2024

Hozier announces huge UK & Ireland outdoor dates for 2024

The Libertines press image

Watch The Libertines' Run, Run, Run video

The Libertines