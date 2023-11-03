Fall Out Boy at The O2, London: stage times, support and more

Fall Out Boy play the second of two nights in London. Picture: Press

The So Much (for) Stardust rockers play the second of their two nights in the UK capital. Find out when you can expect them on stage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fall Out Boy take to the stage at The O2, London tonight (3rd November).

The Sugar, We're Going Down rockers will play the second of their two nights at the venue, treating fans to a career-spanning set and hits from their most recent album So Much (for) Stardust.

Find out what time you can expect them on stage and who joins them as support below.

What time are Fall Out Boy on at The O2 London?

Fall Out Boy will take to the stage at 8.50pm.

Who's supporting Fall Out Boy at The O2, London?

Support comes from American pop rockers PVRIS and Vermont singer, rapper and songwriter nothing, nowhere, whose real name is Joseph Edward Mulherin.

What are the Fall Out Boy stage times at The O2, London?

Doors to concourse: 5.30pm

Doors to arena seats: 6:30pm

Nothing, Nowhere: 7.00pm

Pvris: 7.50pm

Fall Out Boy: 8.50pm

All timings approx and subject to change. Please arrive in good time to avoid disappointment.

What will Fall Out Boy play on their setlist?

Take a look at the band's set from the previous night in London for an idea of what they might play.

Fall Out Boy setlist at The O2, Arena on 2nd November 2023:

Love From the Other Side The Phoenix Sugar, We're Goin Down Uma Thurman A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me" Dead on Arrival Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy (with Awsten Knight of Waterparks) Calm Before the Storm This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes Heaven, Iowa Bang the Doldrums Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet Fake Out Mr. Blue Sky (Electric Light Orchestra cover) I’ve Got All This Ringing In My Ears and None On My Fingers (Partial, Piano Medley) Golden (Partial, Piano Medley) So Much (for) Stardust Play Video Baby Annihilation Song 2(Blur cover) Dance, Dance Hold Me Like a Grudge The (Shipped) Gold Standard (Live Debut, Magic 8 Ball Song) Young Volcanoes(Magic 8 Ball Song) My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up) Thnks fr th Mmrs Centuries Saturday

How to get to The O2 Arena, London:

The O2 is at SE10 0DX

You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.

The arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.

Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.

Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.

Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there and for a map of the venue.