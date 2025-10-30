Faithless announce outdoor headline shows for Heritage Live 2026

Faithless will embark on dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The rave icons have confirmed a duo of dates for next year as part of the Heritage Live series. Find out where they're headed and how you can be there?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Faithless have announced outdoor shows for next year.

The dance icons will play headline shows at Englefield Estate near Reading on Thursday 23rd July and Audley End Estate in Saffron Walden on Sunday 9th August as part of Heritage Live 2026.

The Insomnia legends will be joined on each night by special guests, who are still to be announced.

Tickets for each show will be available on presale on Monday 3rd November at 9am.

Customers MUST pre-register for presale access via arep.co/p/faithlessenglefield for the Englefield Estate show and arep.co/p/faithlessaudleyend for the Audley End Estate show.

Remaining tickets will then go on general sale via heritagelive.seetickets.com on Tuesday 4th November at 9am.

Faithless announce duo of Heritage Live shows. Picture: Press

Faithless' Heritage Live Shows for 2026:

Thurs 23rd July: Englefield Estate, Reading, Berkshire

9th August: Audley End Estate, Saffron Waldon, Essex

Since their formation in 1995, Faithless quickly became one of the most influential acts in electronic music, fusing dancefloor euphoria with lyrical depth.

Celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, the group’s debut album Reverence included the genre-defining singles Insomnia and Salva Mea, followed by Sunday 8PM, which featured the anthemic hit God Is a DJ and earned them a spot on the shortlist for the Mercury Music Prize.

Their incredible career has encompassed ten Top 10 singles, six Top 5 albums (three of them Number Ones) across the UK and Europe, and the 4x Platinum ‘Forever Faithless – The Greatest Hits’, helping them sell over 20 million albums worldwide.

Following the loss of their legendary leader Maxi Jazz, Faithless is now fronted by producers Sister Bliss and Rollo, who released their eighth studio album, Champion Sound, to huge critical acclaim this year.

Listen to the album below:

Read more: