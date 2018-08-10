EXCLUSIVE: The Coral Share Track By Track Of Move Through The Dawn Album

Watch James Skelly and co behind the scenes on the making of their ninth studio album.

The Coral have celebrated the release of their Move Through The Dawn album this Friday (10 August) by giving fans an exclusive look into how it was made.

Watch their entire track by track video exclusively through Radio X above.

The Coral's Move Through The Dawn album. Picture: Artwork

The film, which is directed by James Slater sees James Skelly and co in the studio going through the tracklisting of their brand new record, which begins with their intoxicating Eyes Like Pearls song.

Speaking about the album's sumptuous opening track, Skelly says: "I usually write with the guitar. Didn't even mess around. The chorus just came to me when I was watching telly and it was just stuck on a loop."

The Coral's James Skelly in their Move Through The Dawn album track by track video. Picture: YouTube/ The Coral

The Coral also recently shared the official video for their After The Fair single, which was also directed by James Slater and filmed in Llandudno, Wales.

Watch it here:



See The Coral's Move Through The Dawn tracklisting:



1. Eyes Like Pearls

2. Reaching Out For A Friend

3. Sweet Release

4. She's A Runaway

5. Strangers In The Hollow

6. Love Or Solution

7. Eyes Of The Moon

8. Undercover Of The Night

9. Outside My Window

10. Stormbreaker

11. After The Fair

The Coral have also recently announced a UK headline tour in October.

Support on all dates comes from She Drew The Gun, the acclaimed Liverpool quartet signed to Skelly’s Skeleton Key label.

Prior to the tour, they will be appearing at festivals throughout the summer, and will be celebrating the release of their new album by hosting the Skeleton Coast Festival at Leasowe Castle, Wirral, on Saturday 1 September.

Joining The Coral, who headline, will be Tim Burgess, Fuzzy Sun – the first signing to Blossoms new label Very Clever - plus Skeleton Key Records artists including The Fernweh, Marvin Powell and Cut Glass Kings.

See The Coral's 2018 festival dates:

19 August - Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield (supporting Ocean Colour Scene)

26 August - Camper Calling, Alcester (headline set)

31 Aug - Electric Fields, Dumfries

1 Sep - Skeleton Coast Festival, Leasowe Castle, Wirral (headline set)

See The Coral’s 2018 Headline Tour Dates:

Wednesday 3 October - NEWCASTLE, Riverside

Friday 5 October - BIRMINGHAM, O2 Institute

Saturday 6 October - LEEDS, Beckett Students’ Union

Sunday 7 October - SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

Tuesday 9 October - BRISTOL, SWX

Thursday 11 October - LONDON, KOKO

Friday 12 October - LIVERPOOL, University The Mountford Hall

Saturday 13 October - MANCHESTER, Albert Hall